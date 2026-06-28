Anushka Ranjan recalls painful IVF journey: ‘Have taken around 150 injections’

Actors Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are all set to welcome a baby, but the journey has been anything but smooth. In a recent episode on their YouTube channel, the Indian model opened up about her painful experience with In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), and her husband’s support through it all.

“I have taken around 150 injections, minimum. Initially, Adi(tya Seal) used to administer them. I used to get very scared. They were thick and oil-based. When he used to put the needle in, I used to cry in pain. I used to see him walking to me with the injection, and I was like, ‘I just cannot deal with this anymore. I don’t know how I’m going to do this,’” she recalled the harrowing experience.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

To any husbands watching the video, Ranjan had one request: “Please be sweeter to them.”

Dr Gursimran Kaur, Senior Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana, said that IVF injections are hormone medicines that manage the patient’s reproductive cycle to maximise the chances of pregnancy. “A common misconception we often see is that people think IVF is only used to release eggs, while the reality is much more complex.”

“The procedure itself works in three phases: Ovarian Stimulation (growing the eggs), Suppression (preventing early release), and maturation. These injections push your ovaries to grow several eggs in that same cycle, giving the lab more eggs to fertilise and more embryos to choose from,” she told indianexpress.com.

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How many injections can one expect to be administered?

Dr Kaur said the treatment does not have a one-size-fits-all option, and the number of injections depends on the patient’s medical profile.

“An average ovarian stimulation phase lasts 8 to 12 days. During this time, you will start with 1 to 2 daily injections to grow your follicles, and add an extra daily injection later in the cycle to prevent premature ovulation. Depending on how your body responds, this typically totals 15 to 30 shots before egg retrieval,” she elaborated.

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According to her, the number of injections also depends on whether your protocol includes injectable progesterone or not.

“If we opt for a frozen embryo transfer using a fully medicated cycle to build and control the uterine lining using external hormones, the patient must continue daily shots for several weeks. Therefore, across the entire treatment journey, the total count can range from 15 to over 90 injections,” she further clarified.

What should people know before choosing this as a treatment option?

Dr Kaur said the IVF success rate depends on several factors, including age and underlying fertility issues like PMOS, the uterine environment, and the quality of sperm. Women under 35 have a 40-50 per cent success rate per cycle, and it declines to roughly 4 per cent over the age of 42 due to reduced ovarian reserve and egg quality. Women over 40 usually require multiple cycles without guaranteed success.

“The hormonal imbalance can cause side effects, including bloating, soreness at the injection site, headaches, mood swings, and breast tenderness. Frequent ultrasounds and blood tests are done to track progress and adjust medication doses,” she informed.

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She also shared that failing to monitor the patient continuously can cancel the cycle or cause medical complications like Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHSS).

Lastly, Dr Kaur reiterated that mental health also plays a crucial role in the success of an IVF treatment. “Because of heavy medications and the hormonal imbalance, patients often end up with emotional burnout, which is the primary reason behind patients halting the treatment altogether,” she pointed out.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.