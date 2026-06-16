‘My stomach was just fine,’ says Anusha Dandekar after eating raw mushrooms, expert reacts

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Ansuhka Ranjan and Aditya Seal invited Anusha Dandekar to their YouTube channel Just Pakao for an afternoon of fun conversation and cooking. During the episode, Ranjan revealed a quirky trait she discovered in her close friend: Dandekar likes to eat raw button mushrooms. “I think there’s gonna be some solid loose motion scenes after this,” she told the audience, while the television host happily kept chewing on.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Even though Dandekar clarified and confirmed her good health in the comments section with “just saying, my stomach was just fine! Hahaha,” we reached out to a health expert to find out whether consuming button mushrooms raw is safe.
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Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore says that button mushrooms are a popular and nutritious food that can be included in a healthy diet. “They are low in calories and rich in important nutrients such as B vitamins, selenium, potassium, copper, and antioxidants that support overall health,” she shares, adding that while eating raw button mushrooms is generally safe for most healthy people, there are certain precautions one should keep in mind.
Raj explains that raw mushrooms contain small amounts of naturally occurring compounds, including agaritine, which may be reduced when mushrooms are cooked. Although the levels found in commonly consumed mushrooms are considered low, she does not recommend regular consumption of large quantities of raw mushrooms. Why? Because raw mushrooms can also be harder to digest for some people and may cause bloating, gas, or stomach discomfort.
“People should always wash mushrooms thoroughly before eating them to remove dirt and possible contaminants,” she tells indianexpress.com.
According to her, mushrooms that appear slimy, discoloured, or have a bad smell should be discarded. And those with mushroom allergies should avoid them completely.
Raj also reiterates that it is important to consume only commercially grown edible mushrooms and never eat wild mushrooms unless they have been identified by an expert, as some wild varieties can be highly toxic.
“The best way to consume button mushrooms is by lightly cooking them through sautéing, grilling, roasting, or adding them to soups and curries. Cooking improves their digestibility, enhances flavour, and can reduce certain naturally occurring compounds found in raw mushrooms,” she elaborates. However, overcooking should be avoided because it may reduce some nutrients.
Raj mentions that mushrooms actually offer several health benefits:
In conclusion, Raj says that mushrooms are a healthy addition to the diet and consuming them cooked is generally the safest and most beneficial option.