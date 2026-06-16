‘My stomach was just fine,’ says Anusha Dandekar after eating raw mushrooms, expert reacts

Ansuhka Ranjan and Aditya Seal invited Anusha Dandekar to their YouTube channel Just Pakao for an afternoon of fun conversation and cooking. During the episode, Ranjan revealed a quirky trait she discovered in her close friend: Dandekar likes to eat raw button mushrooms. “I think there’s gonna be some solid loose motion scenes after this,” she told the audience, while the television host happily kept chewing on.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Even though Dandekar clarified and confirmed her good health in the comments section with “just saying, my stomach was just fine! Hahaha,” we reached out to a health expert to find out whether consuming button mushrooms raw is safe.