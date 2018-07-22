Anurag Kashyap’s post on how he dealt with his broken ACL is extremely motivating

Anurag Kashyap Anurag Kashyap

A few months back, director Anurag Kashyap had shared how after 25 years he quit smoking and life was so much better without picking up a cigarette. Needless to say, these words coming from him had inspired many. This time around, Kashyap took to Instagram again to share another such motivating story. He shared how in 2012 he broke his ACL or Anterior Cruciate Ligament. He was advised by doctors to take up swimming, exercising and was told to lose weight. He admits that he weighed 108 kg at that time and doing a workout like tabata was a struggle. “I couldn’t walk. Couldn’t lift my right leg. Dr Kohli told me surgery can make you walk but there is a harder way. I chose the harder way,” he wrote.

He initially started with minor exercises, then in 2012 stepped into the ocean for the first time to learn diving. Over the course of years, he admits having struggled with weight issues, depression, the hits and flops of his films, health and even “addictions of all kinds.”

All of these, however, are in the past now. He writes how he swam 90 minutes, is an advanced diver with over 75 dives and today (July 22), he ran four km after many years.

He achieved all of this without surgery and going the hard way.

Anterior cruciate ligament tear is one of the most common knee injuries and those who are into actively sports like soccer, basketball or football are more prone to it.

