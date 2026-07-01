Anurag Kashyap reveals how he lost 27 kg after heart attack

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently revealed that he lost 27 kgs after suffering from health issues, including a heart attack and asthma attacks. “I had a heart attack, and I had a series of asthma attacks, and I was on steroids, and I had totally lost myself. I imploded. I tried a lot of things. I went to a de-addiction program, but it didn’t help me. I went to other places, but it didn’t help… I never understood what had happened to me,” he said in an interview with Pema Wellness Retreat, where he started his recovery journey.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The 44-year-old continued, “I never understood why somebody like me, who is so fit and regular at exercise…I’m doing the same things as I was doing earlier, but why this sudden difference? Why have I suddenly put on weight? Why am I suddenly losing hair? Why did all my hair suddenly turn white?”

What helped him?

According to Kashyap, a holistic approach that included an 11-day strict liquid diet helped him. “For the first time, I saw a massive difference. I have lost 27 kg since then. The yoga teacher taught me pranayam. That taught me how to calm down, how to throw away stress. You know, all you think about is work, and then you think about food, and then when you get time to sleep, you sleep, and you don’t focus on other things. It has taught me how to give partial time to things which are important for your own wellbeing.”

When does your body stop showing results? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) When does your body stop showing results? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Taking a cue from his revelation, we asked an expert about holistic lifestyle changes post cardiac issues.

Dr Parin Sangoi, consultant, interventional cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said the body endures significant physical and emotional stress after a heart attack or severe asthma episodes. “Medications like steroids, often used to manage severe asthma, can cause weight gain, fluid retention, increased appetite, and altered metabolism. Prolonged illness, disrupted sleep, ongoing inflammation, stress, and less physical activity can also add to weight changes and hair loss. Many people find these changes surprising, especially if they were fit and active before. Recovery is rarely a straight path, and the body often requires time to find its balance,” he explained.

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Can a holistic lifestyle approach aid recovery after major health setbacks?

Absolutely, shared Dr Sangoi, elucidating that recovery is more than just treating the heart or lungs; it also involves restoring overall physical and mental wellbeing. “Structured lifestyle changes focusing on nutrition, regular exercise, stress management, and adequate sleep can make a significant impact. Practices like yoga and breathing exercises can enhance lung function, lower stress, and help patients reconnect with healthier routines. It’s also crucial to address emotional health since anxiety, burnout, and prolonged stress can disrupt recovery and lead to unhealthy coping habits.”

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Is a strict liquid diet advisable for weight loss after cardiac issues?

Rapid weight-loss strategies should be approached carefully, especially after a cardiac event. “While supervised dietary plans might be appropriate for some individuals, there is no universal solution. Extreme diets can lead to nutritional deficiencies, loss of muscle mass, and energy level fluctuations. Sustainable weight loss is typically achieved through balanced nutrition, gradual calorie management, consistent physical activity, and ongoing medical support. The goal shouldn’t just be to lose weight quickly, but to improve metabolic health and develop habits that promote long-term recovery,” elaborated Dr Sangoi.

What to note?

Recovery is not solely about surviving an illness; it’s about sustainably rebuilding health. “Focusing on stress, sleep, nutrition, and emotional wellbeing is just as essential as taking medication. Small, consistent lifestyle changes often yield the most meaningful and lasting results.”

Anurag Kashyap has been trending on Google for 24 hours.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.