Anuj Thakur’s death at 33 puts focus on seizures during sleep: What you should know

The sudden death of television actor Anuj Thakur at the age of 33 has brought attention to a relatively lesser-known but potentially serious neurological condition: seizures during sleep.

Thakur, who appeared in television shows such as Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka, Beend Banoonga Ghodi Chadhunga and Mahisagar, reportedly died on October 27 after suffering a seizure while asleep.

The news came to light after his friend and collaborator Rupesh Sonar shared a tribute on Instagram on October 30. Speaking to The Times of India, Sonar said he had met Thakur just 10 days before his death and was shocked to hear that the actor had gone to sleep but never woken up.

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After meeting his family, Sonar learnt that Thakur had suffered a seizure during the night. He also recalled that the actor was an early riser who would wake up at 4.30 am every day to follow his fitness routine, including jogging. However, when his alarm went off that morning, he did not get up. His mother subsequently went to his room and found that he had died.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

While the exact medical circumstances surrounding his death have not been independently established, the incident raises an important question: Can a seizure occur while someone is sleeping, without them or their family members realising it?

We reached out to Dr Atampreet Singh, Senior Director and Head of the Department of Neurology and Neurosciences at ShardaCare – Healthcity, to explain what happens during nocturnal seizures, why they can sometimes be dangerous, and what family members should watch for.

What happens when someone experiences a seizure during sleep?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupesh sonar (@rupesh.sonar)

A seizure during sleep, also known as a nocturnal seizure, occurs when the brain’s electrical activity is suddenly disrupted.

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“Depending on the type of seizure, a person may experience involuntary jerking movements, muscle stiffening, irregular breathing or temporary loss of consciousness,” Dr Singh tells indianexpress.com.

However, not every episode is easy to identify. “Some seizures may go unnoticed,” he adds.

Following an episode, a person may experience confusion, headaches, muscle soreness or extreme fatigue. “In certain cases, seizures can also affect breathing and heart rhythm, making them potentially dangerous,” Dr Singh explains.

Unlike seizures that occur when someone is awake, nocturnal episodes may be particularly difficult to identify because the person is asleep and may not remember what happened. Family members may also miss subtle symptoms, especially if they are not in the same room.

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When can a seizure during sleep become life-threatening?

Not every seizure is life-threatening. However, certain episodes require immediate medical attention.

“A seizure becomes a medical emergency when it lasts longer than five minutes or when multiple seizures occur without the person regaining consciousness,” explains Dr Singh.

This condition is known as status epilepticus, in which a seizure continues for a prolonged period or repeated seizures occur without the person recovering consciousness in between.

Another rare but serious complication is Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP). “This is particularly associated with uncontrolled generalised tonic-clonic seizures, including those occurring during sleep,” the neurologist points out.

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Generalised tonic-clonic seizures involve loss of consciousness, muscle stiffening and jerking movements. They can also affect breathing and heart rhythm, making timely medical intervention crucial.

Can someone who has never had a seizure suddenly experience one during sleep?

Yes. A person can experience their first seizure during sleep even without any previous history of seizures.

“Possible causes include sleep deprivation, high fever, brain infections, head injuries, stroke, brain tumours and metabolic disturbances such as low blood sugar or abnormal sodium levels.”

Alcohol withdrawal and certain medications can also trigger seizures.

However, experiencing a seizure for the first time does not automatically mean that a person has epilepsy.

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“Prompt neurological evaluation, including EEG, brain imaging and blood investigations, is essential to identify the underlying cause,” he explains.

An electroencephalogram (EEG) helps assess the brain’s electrical activity, while brain imaging and blood tests can help doctors identify possible structural or metabolic causes.

What warning signs should family members watch out for?

Nocturnal seizures may cause involuntary jerking, muscle stiffening, irregular breathing or temporary loss of consciousness Nocturnal seizures may cause involuntary jerking, muscle stiffening, irregular breathing or temporary loss of consciousness

Seizures during sleep do not always look the way people expect. While some involve noticeable movements, others may be less obvious.

“Warning signs may include sudden body stiffening, involuntary jerking movements, unusual sounds, irregular breathing and excessive salivation,” says Dr Singh.

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Following an episode, the person may also appear confused or unusually drowsy.

If someone experiences a seizure, family members should remain calm, clear nearby objects to prevent injuries and gently turn the person onto their side when possible.

“Never restrain their movements or put anything inside their mouth,” Dr Singh cautions.

He adds, “Seek emergency medical assistance if the seizure lasts longer than five minutes, repeats without recovery, affects breathing or is the person’s first seizure.”

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Can a healthy lifestyle prevent nocturnal seizures?

Thakur’s case is especially alarming because the actor reportedly led a very healthy lifestyle. As Dr Singh explains, while a healthy lifestyle supports overall well-being, it does not eliminate the possibility of neurological conditions.

“While regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle support overall well-being, they do not eliminate the risk of neurological conditions,” the neurologist clarifies.

He advises anyone experiencing a first seizure, unexplained loss of consciousness or unusual movements during sleep to seek prompt medical evaluation.

“Early diagnosis, appropriate treatment and consistent medical follow-up are essential to reduce complications,” Dr Singh says.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.