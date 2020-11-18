Three antioxidant-rich foods that can help you fight the effects of air pollution

keep yourself safe from the harmful effects of smog and pollution. (Express photo: Gajendra Yadav)

With pollution levels increasing by the day and causing breathing difficulties in a lot of people, it is essential to take care of one’s health by having healthy foods and taking adequate precautions. Below, Dr Archana Batra, a dietitian, lists down three important and easily available items to help you keep fit.

Tomatoes

Loaded with vitamin C, beta-carotene, and lycopene — a form of antioxidant that helps decrease inflammatory reactions in the lungs, tomatoes help reduce the symptoms of other respiratory ailments by controlling the free radicals. “The beta-carotene helps in slowing down the ageing process,” says Dr Batra. Therefore, if you want to keep yourself healthy, make sure you consume at least 2-3 tomatoes every day in the form of salad, juice, or as a filling in your whole-grain sandwich.

Spinach

Spinach is green in colour due to the presence of chlorophyll, a rich antioxidant, and also has anti-mutagenic benefits and strong anti-cancer properties which help in protecting the lungs from polluted air. “Spinach helps in boosting the immune system as it has lutein, carotene and zeaxanthin. Also, the magnesium in spinach helps to fight against pollution and smog by removing the strain from lungs and easing them,” adds Dr Batra. Add spinach to your diet in any form as per your choice, like spinach juice in the morning or you can also add spinach to your salad after sautéing it in olive oil.

Flaxseed

Packed with the richness of phytoestrogens and omega-3 fatty acids, it helps to eradicate the symptoms of allergic reactions from lungs along with asthma. The omega 3 fatty acids present help reduce the evil effects of smog. “You can add flaxseeds in your morning oats, cereals, smoothies or salads or have them roasted as a snack,” suggests the dietician.

