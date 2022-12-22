Drink this anti-ageing juice ‘within twenty minutes of its extraction’ to reap maximum benefits

Ageing is an inevitable and natural part of growing old. However, you can surely choose to grow older in a healthy and nutritious way. After all, ageing is not just limited to your outer appearance but also your inner agility. So, what can you do to slow down this process and age healthily? Shift your focus towards fruits and vegetables! “The rate at which you can slow down the ageing process by the power of fruits and vegetables available to us is astonishing,” Anjali Mukerjee, a nutritionist, wrote on Instagram.

She explained that this is more significant for those individuals who do not eat a single serving of fruit or vegetable in a day. “Fruits and vegetables [especially the deep-coloured ones] are packed with many known and unknown antioxidants that can enrich your cells with health-promoting nutrients and delay the ageing process,” she added.

Here’s how you can make this “anti-ageing juice” in just a few simple steps.

Ingredients

*1 small amla

*1 cup of pomegranate

*1 cup of black grapes

*Chaat masala, to taste

*Black salt, to taste

Method

*Wash all the fruits.

*Blend them in a food processor.

*Sprinkle some chaat masala and black salt as per your taste.

“Since the juice involves crushing the (deep coloured) fruits like amla, pomegranate, and black grapes, the healing properties enhance substantially,” the nutritionist wrote, sharing the wonderful health benefits of these fruits.

Black grapes help reduce blood pressure levels in aged people (Source: Pixabay) Black grapes help reduce blood pressure levels in aged people (Source: Pixabay)

Amla

Calling it “one of the most powerful rejuvenating agents”, Mukerjee shared that amla is an excellent source of vitamin C. Earlier, Ayurvedic expert Dr Rekha Radhamony said, “Amla is one of the top Rasayana herbs in Ayurveda – rejuvenating and anti-ageing. It is a great source of vitamin C and is good for skin, hair, eyes, heart, pancreas, liver, kidneys and stomach among others.”

Pomegranate

Pomegranate, on the other hand, is a rich source of antioxidants, vitamin A, vitamin E, potassium, folic acid and iron. It “protects you from premature ageing, diseases like Alzheimer’s, heart problems, arthritis and also aids in smooth and healthy skin,” she said.

Black grapes

Sharing the many health benefits of black grapes, the expert said that it helps fight cancer, induces relaxation of the blood vessel walls and also reduces blood pressure levels in aged people.

If you are planning to try this healthy juice, ensure that you drink it within 20 minutes of its extraction, Mukerjee said.

Agreeing with the benefits, functional nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, Founder and CEO, iThrive said, “Amla, black grapes, and pomegranate help immensely in slowing down ageing. Amla is potent in Vitamin C, and it helps to produce collagen in our body, maintaining our skin’s elasticity. Black grapes are high in polyphenols, especially resveratrol. Pomegranates are high in tannins, anthocyanins, and ellagic acid.”

“All these molecules are antioxidants and help combat oxidative stress. Heightened oxidative stress slows down the turnover of cells resulting in marks of ageing. Fruits are proven to maintain the cell’s replenishment rate and slow down the process of ageing. The fruits help in combating the early signs like wrinkles and dark spots as well as internal shifts that we witness as we grow old,” she added.

