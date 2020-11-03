Here’s how you can bounce back to health after taking antibiotics

Here's how to ensure your gut health stays in shape after a course of antibiotics. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Doctors usually prescribe a course of antibiotics to fight infections caused by bacteria inside the body. However, some antibiotics are so strong that they tend to kill all the bacteria, even the good ones that are needed for one’s health and immunity, and especially for cellular activities like digestion and maintaining good gut health.

So, it is advised to consume gut-friendly foods while taking your medications so that the good bacteria stays. Certified nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary recently took to Instagram to share foods that one should and should not consume to ensure the proliferation of good bacteria while letting the antibiotics do its work.

“The thing about taking a course of antibiotics is that they sweep through all the bacteria which crosses their path. Even the good ones that help you digest your food and line your gut. But the good news is that replenishing these is possible. Follow these five ways and your gut will bounce back from antibiotics in no time,” explained Chowdhary.

Here’s what she suggested

Cut back on sugar

Candida, a problematic strain of fungus, is one of the most common types of yeast infections to go haywire after a course of antibiotics. Yeast thrives on sugar and carbs, so please watch your intake, especially when you’re on antibiotics.

Add collagen

Collagen is the protein that holds your gut membrane together. So having it religiously will make sure your gut cells have all the amino acids they need to patch up your gut lining. Make sure you boost your vitamin C intake for better absorption of hydrolysed collagen.

Bulk up on resistant starch

Bananas, anyone? They are rich in resistant starch that ferments in your digestive tract and feeds the beneficial bacteria in your gut. In short, it acts as a tasty snack for your gut bacteria. Other excellent sources of resistant starches are unroasted cashews, cooked and cooled potatoes.

Eat vegetables

Have a generous amount of vegetables for your gut health. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Have a generous amount of vegetables for your gut health. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

While cutting down sugar works well to starve the yeast bacteria, it doesn’t do much to flourish your gut microbes. Vegetables will do just that. Gut microbes eat the portion of the vegetables that humans do not break down and convert those portions into nutrients that you wouldn’t otherwise get.

Supplement with probiotics

Start supplementing with probiotics (if they suit you) while you’re taking antibiotics. It will help the good bacteria that are just passing through to do their job and keep the bad ones in check. Also, even if few of the good bacteria survive they will be able to continue to keep the balance.

