Taking antibiotics? Here’s how you can keep your gut healthy

Antibiotics help treat bacterial infections and regain our health, but it is important to remember that in the process, they also tend to kill the good bacteria in our gut. The gut bacteria are known to help digest food which helps keep away from diseases.

One of the best ways to ensure your gut health stays on track after antibiotics use is including probiotics in your diet.

Taking antibiotics can dramatically change the amount and type of bacteria in the gut. Changes in the gut microflora can lead to antibiotic-associated diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and other gastrointestinal side effects. That’s one reason why doctors recommend taking antibiotics with food.

How does the lack of gut bacteria affect your health?

Nutritionist Shivika Gandhi took to Instagram to share an important tip about ensuring your guy stays healthy post-antibiotic use.

“Antibiotics are very essential and effective in treating serious infections. However, not only does it kill the disease-causing bacteria but also the healthy bacteria. In fact, only one week of antibiotics can change the makeup of the gut microbiota for up to a year,” she said.

As per Gandhi, one should have probiotics during and after the treatment to restore some of the healthy bacteria in the intestine that may have been killed and also to reduce the risk of diarrhoea.

What can you have?

Probiotics that are easily available in India such as yoghurt, buttermilk, yakult, idli can be included in your diet.

