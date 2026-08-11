Antibiotics and blood sugar: Can they temporarily affect glucose metabolism?

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Antibiotics are among the most commonly prescribed medications and play a crucial role in treating bacterial infections. However, while they target harmful bacteria, they can also temporarily alter the composition of the gut microbiome by reducing beneficial bacteria that support digestion, immunity and other aspects of health.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
But could a course of antibiotics temporarily affect glucose metabolism? Changes in the gut microbiome may influence inflammation, hormone signalling and the way the body processes carbohydrates, but the extent to which antibiotics cause meaningful changes in blood sugar — and whether these effects differ in healthy individuals versus those with diabetes or prediabetes — is still being explored.
Understanding what current evidence shows can help people make informed decisions without unnecessarily avoiding antibiotics when they are medically indicated.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.