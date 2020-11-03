Count on this healthy concoction to boost immunity

The threat of COVID-19 coupled with the nip in the air and rising pollution levels has made it extremely important for one to take care of their health. But along with boosting one’s immunity levels, it is also essential to take adequate precautions to keep seasonal issues at bay.
One can better their immunity and keep their lung health in check by making this healthy concoction, said nutritionist Lovneet Batra.
“Changes in season and Covid-19 bring about serious risks of common colds, flu and lung-damaging virals,” she mentioned on an Instagram post.
Here’s how to make it
Ingredients
1 inch – Ginger
A pinch – Black pepper
4 leaves – Tulsi
1 inch – Raw turmeric
1.5 cup – Water
Method
*Boil a cup of water with ginger, pepper, raw turmeric and tulsi.
*Strain and bring to drinking temperature before consuming.
Benefits
-Ginger and tulsi are traditionally known to be antibacterial, antiviral, immunity boosters and de-congesters.
– Raw turmeric and black pepper keep any inflammation in the body in check.
– Mixing black pepper with turmeric makes the healing potency of turmeric more powerful.
