Thursday, November 26, 2020
Anti-Obesity Day 2020: Simple ways to eat smart and beat weight gain

Snacking on wholesome fruits and vegetables instead of junk food will help you keep empty calories at bay and feel energised

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 26, 2020 10:00:37 am
Anti obesity day, anti obesity day theme, eat smart, simple ways to lose weight., how to lose weight, lifetsyle changes to lose weight, indianexpress, indianexpress.comMake small but significant lifestyle changes to fight obesity. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Long working hours, sedentary lifestyle, stress are all contributing to a growing percentage of obese men and women in the Indian workforce. As a consequence, the health risks involved with being overweight or obese are also on a rise. The physical health problems can range from simple issues like fatigue, acidity to life-threatening illnesses like type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea, hypertension, stroke, coronary artery diseases.

Bringing about a change in your eating habits is the first step towards tackling obesity. On Anti-Obesity Day, observed annually on November 26, here are a few tips to eat smart and beat obesity, recommended Geetanjali, dietitian/nutritionist, associated with Practo.

Honey and lemon

Anti obesity day, anti obesity day theme, eat smart, simple ways to lose weight., how to lose weight, lifetsyle changes to lose weight, indianexpress, indianexpress.com Have lemon water on an empty stomach. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Start your day with a glass of warm water and add some honey and lemon juice to it. This helps detox your body and feel fresh.

Never miss your breakfast

Breakfast gives the body required calories at the beginning of the day itself, thereby reducing unwanted calorie intake.

Include more portions of fruits and vegetables

Snacking on wholesome fruits and vegetables instead of junk food will help you keep empty calories at bay and hence, energised.

Snack on a handful of nuts every day

Nuts are a powerhouse of nutrients and also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids which plays an important role in maintaining cardiovascular health.

Say no to sugar

sugar, added sugar Excess consumption of sugar can be harmful to your health. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Replace sugar with natural sweeteners like honey or jaggery if you feel tempted.

ALSO READ | Obese people 70% more at risk of severe COVID-19: Assocham

Measure your food

This will help curb unwanted temptations. Maintain a food journal to note whatever goes inside your mouth in order to have control over it.

Be active

yoga and fertility, yoga asanas for improving fertility, health and fertility, fertility in women, parenting, indian express, indian express news Stay active. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Be it yoga, walking, swimming, cycling, or a cardio workout, choose the one that suits your body, but keep it moving.

