Anti-inflammatory drugs may worsen Covid-19: French health minister

As the number of cases of Covid-19 continues to rise, the French authorities have stated that usage of over-the-counter anti-inflammatory drugs may aggravate the virus. French health minister and neurologist Olivier Véran tweeted: “The taking of anti-inflammatories [ibuprofen, cortisone … ] could be a factor in aggravating the infection. In case of fever, take paracetamol. If you are already taking anti-inflammatory drugs, ask your doctor’s advice.”

According to a report in The Guardian, anti-inflammatory drugs are known for posing risk to those who are already suffering from infections as they reduce the body’s immune system.

French patients, the report mentions, have been asked to consult pharmacies from mid-January as and when they want to buy painkillers. “Anti-inflammatory drugs increase the risk of complications when there is a fever or infection,” Jean-Louis Montastruc, head of pharmacology at Toulouse hospital, told RTL radio, as quoted in the report.

On March 12, WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic. “WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction. We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic,” the WHO tweeted.

As of now, The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that the total number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease increased to 107 as 12 fresh cases have been reported from Maharashtra.

