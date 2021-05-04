scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Ayurvedic expert shares ‘anti-ageing’ juice for good health and great skin

All you need to do is blend some easily available ingredients!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 4, 2021 7:10:03 pm
Would you like to try this potion? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Experts often suggest including colourful foods in one’s diet to stay healthy and fit, along with regular physical activity. But fresh fruits and vegetables also help boost your immunity, which is extremely important in today’s times. If you have never really thought about including fresh greens in your morning routine, here’s why you should start now.

Ayurvedic expert Amrita Kaur shared this “anti-ageing potion” comprising seasonal vegetables and fruits that can come to one’s rescue.

Sharing that her 42-year-old sister makes the concoction every morning, Kaur went on to share how her 42-year-old sister also manages to run 21k without feeling tired.

Take a look.

Here’s how to make the potion.

Ingredients

Apple
Carrot
Beetroot
Sweet lime
Tomato
Cucumber
Celery
Fresh haldi (turmeric)
Bottle gourd

Method

*Blend together into a juice.

Kaur shared that the concoction is good for energy levels as well as the skin.

