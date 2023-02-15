scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
For Anshula Kapoor, this dish is the ‘most underrated comfort food for the soul’

Anshula Kapoor loves sharing glimpses from her food dairy; here's one of those

anshula kapoorAnshula Kapoor on soup (Source: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram)

Anshula Kapoor loves to share snippets from her everyday life; these include her time spent at home, at parties, with friends, at the gym, and more. As such, the young entrepreneur recently also shared that she loves having soup, especially on breezy winter evenings. Take a look.

Sharing a snapshot of what looked like a light tomato soup on Instagram Stories, Anshula wrote: “Soup is the most underrated comfort food for the soul.”

anshula kapoor Anshula Kapoor shares why she likes having soup (Source: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

Are soups healthy?

Experts suggest that soups are not only tasty but also filling and nutritious with optimum fibre content, which leaves less room for calorie-dense foods later. Further calling soups as an “energy booster”, Pratiksha Kadam, consultant, dietetics and nutrition, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Navi Mumbai, said: “If you feel low on energy, ensure that you are properly hydrated. Additionally, eating home-cooked, well balanced meals also acts as a quick fix for this. Consuming liquids in the form of soups or buttermilk help boost energy levels as well.”

According to nutritionist Soumya B Hegde, one should ideally make healthy and thick soups like mushroom soup, broccoli soup, or mixed vegetable soup. “If you are aiming to make a healthy soup for weight loss, avoid adding sugar, honey, corn or butter as they have lots of calories,” she told indianexpress.com.

Also Read |Weight loss alert: Anshula Kapoor sets massive fitness goals with her inspiring transformation

Anshula, who is a big foodie and loves to try out different foods, revealed in an AMA that she, however, prefers to stick to one type of breakfast, especially when home.

“I am a creature of habit. Same breakfast when I’m home, almost every morning!” she wrote, sharing that she has “5-6 soaked almonds + one egg half fried on top of a piece of amaranth bread+ black coffee”.

anshula kapoor A glimpse into Anshula Kapoor’s breakfast (Source: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram Stories)

In another AMA, Anshula, who has lost oodles of weight in the recent times, also shared her lunch, snack, and dinner preferences.

Lunch: Typical Indian — 1-2 ragi rotis, 100-150 grams boneless chicken + big bowl of sabzi. “I am not picky about vegetables. Cook it Indian style and I will have just about anything,” she said. Occasionally, she likes to indulge in a quinoa or lentil-based pasta with a vegetable salad and some grilled chicken or chicken wings.

Snack: Depending on how hungry she is, or if it’s pre or post workout, any of the following two things: A fruit with nut or nut butter. An egg sandwich or vegetable sandwich, or some chicken and vegetable kebabs; or a protein shake with some nuts, or a thepla or two.

Dinner: Roasted chicken or tandoori chicken with grilled vegetables on the side, or ragi rotis with boneless chicken cooked Indian style + a bowl of sabzi (Indian curry).

Post-dinner: Revealing that she stays up late, Anshula shared that if she gets hungry post dinner, it’s usually a protein shake or a small protein-based snack. However, born with a sweet tooth, Anshula also revealed that she likes to dig into desserts like “most gooey chocolate cakes, the ones with the molten lava in the middle”.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 10:20 IST
