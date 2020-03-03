Do you know about this advantage of turning vegetarian?

A whopping 84 per cent of vegetarians said that they are immensely satisfied with their sex lives. In comparison, only 59 per cent of non-vegetarians said the same. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) A whopping 84 per cent of vegetarians said that they are immensely satisfied with their sex lives. In comparison, only 59 per cent of non-vegetarians said the same. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

What is common between lovemaking and food? Well, the latter makes the former more interesting, it is believed. A new study has found that turning vegetarian can affect your sex life for the better. In fact, vegetarians are believed to be better lovers in bed, indulging in more sex than non-vegetarians; read on.

As reported by the UK-based Hucknall Dispatch, the study/survey suggests that non-vegetarians are more selfish in bed and therefore, “unhappy in their sex lives” as opposed to vegetarians. Throwing in the numbers, the survey reveals that 57 per cent of vegetarians make love almost three or four times a week, as compared to the 49 per cent of meat consumers, who make love only one or two times a week.

In fact, a whopping 84 per cent of vegetarians said that they are immensely satisfied with their sex lives. In comparison, only 59 per cent of non-vegetarians said the same. For the study, some 500 vegetarians (which included vegans) and 500 non-vegetarians were surveyed. Ninety-five per cent of vegan respondents said they have happy sex lives.

The survey report explained that vegetarians consume a lot of food that have aphrodisiac properties that stimulate sexual excitement. Fenugreek leaves, maca, ginseng and aniseed are some of them. It also said that while 92 per cent of vegetarians love making out, 88 per cent enjoy foreplay, and 48 per cent love engaging in dirty talking, compared to the 79, 68 and 35 per cent of non-vegetarian respondents, respectively.

With a lot of focus on the environment and climate changes, of late, talks around vegetarianism and veganism have gained momentum all over the world. In fact, this year, on Valentine’s Day (the day of love), the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) urged people to give up on meat, and embrace veganism instead.

If you are looking to understand plant-based diet, nutritionists say having fruits such as berries, bananas, apples, grapes, melons, citrus fruits, among others; vegetables like broccoli, beetroot, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, peppers, etc.; legumes like kidney beans, black beans, peas and chickpeas; and seeds, nuts, whole grains, and plant-based milk like coconut, almond, soy, to name a few, can take care of your needs. In fact, health and diet experts insist that plant-based foods are rich in zinc and vitamin B, which are known to increase libido.

