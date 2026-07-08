‘I nearly hate doing’: Ankur Warikoo on why he’s taken cold showers for 4 years

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Entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo, 45, recently shared that the concept of “cold-shock proteins” fascinated him so much that for the past four years, he has been taking cold showers every morning despite hating them. “It was 4 years back that I came across the concept of cold-shock proteins. I have been cold-water showering every morning ever since. It started because of my fascination with the concept. It continued because it’s the first hard thing I do every day that I nearly hate doing! Everything that comes after feels smaller,” Warikoo wrote on X.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Amit Saraf, director, department of internal medicine, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, explained that cold-shock proteins are proteins in the body that are activated by exposure to cold. This explains why Warikoo swears by cold showers, which have become popular for their supposed wellness benefits.
“Being exposed to cold water can temporarily increase alertness, improve circulation, and create a feeling of freshness and mental energy. Some people also report a better mood and lower stress levels, likely due to the release of certain hormones and neurotransmitters in response to the cold. However, the scientific evidence supporting strong long-term health benefits from cold showers is limited,” said Dr Saraf.
According to Dr Saraf, cold showers should be viewed as just one part of a healthy lifestyle, not a standalone method for improving health.
Not necessarily, affirmed Dr Saraf. “Sudden exposure to cold water can lead to a rapid increase in heart rate and blood pressure. People with heart disease, uncontrolled high blood pressure, certain respiratory issues, or those who are elderly and frail should be careful and seek medical advice before making cold showers a regular practice. Reactions to cold exposure can differ greatly from person to person,” mentioned Dr Saraf.
It was 4 years back that I came across the concept of cold-shock proteins.
I have been cold-water showering every morning ever since.
It started because of my fascination for the concept.
It continued because its the first hard thing I do every day that I nearly hate doing!…
— Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) June 29, 2026
The fact that someone has stuck to a habit for several years shows the value of discipline and routine. However, health practices shouldn’t be adopted just because they work for a public figure. “The best wellness habits are those that are safe, sustainable, and fit an individual’s health needs and preferences. Regular exercise, enough sleep, balanced nutrition, and managing stress have much stronger scientific backing for promoting long-term health than any single trend, including cold showering,” said Dr Saraf.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.