‘I nearly hate doing’: Ankur Warikoo on why he’s taken cold showers for 4 years

Entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo, 45, recently shared that the concept of “cold-shock proteins” fascinated him so much that for the past four years, he has been taking cold showers every morning despite hating them. “It was 4 years back that I came across the concept of cold-shock proteins. I have been cold-water showering every morning ever since. It started because of my fascination with the concept. It continued because it’s the first hard thing I do every day that I nearly hate doing! Everything that comes after feels smaller,” Warikoo wrote on X.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.