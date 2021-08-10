Ankita Konwar swears by this ‘sports drink’ after a long run

Ankita Konwar took to Instagram to share the various health benefits of coconut water. (Source: Ankita Konwar/Instagram)

Ankita Konwar keeps setting fitness goals with her healthy and active lifestyle. The 29-year-old regularly shares her fitness routines, exercises and dietary habits with her followers on social media. Konwar, who is currently in Guwahati, has her health on priority even during holidays and her latest Instagram post is proof.

Ankita recently shared another fitness mantra with her fans as she revealed the “sports drink” that she absolutely loves. With a picture of her holding a coconut, she talked about the various benefits of drinking coconut water.

“Coconut water — the sports drink that I absolutely love! A must-have after a long run. You gotta love everything about it. From how it tastes to all the incredible properties it holds (sic),” she wrote.

She also listed out the varied benefits of coconut water.

*It is best known for being a fantastic source of potassium.

*It also has calcium, magnesium and antioxidants.

*It is completely natural.

*It is not processed.

*It doesn’t have added food colours or added sugar.

“Stabilise your imbalanced electrolytes with a glass of coconut water,” she added.

She suggested to “buy it from the nearby vendor on the street, instead of a supermarket”.

It is the only drink that plays both the role of a pre and post-workout meal, said an expert.

Terming coconut water as a “nature’s wonder”, nutritionist Arooshi Aggarwal said, “it is not only a great diuretic but also a great electrolyte that amazingly rehydrates, cures dehydration and relieves constipation.”

“It is also a blessing for promoting gut health and deworming the intestines . Coconut water is rich in Vitamin E and other fat-soluble vitamins that are good for radical scavenging and anti-ageing both externally and internally. It also aids protection against urinary tract infections (UTIs) which are majorly common in diabetics,” she added.

According to the nutritionist, “It is the only drink that plays both the role of a pre and post-workout meal”. “It is indeed a great drink for fitness enthusiasts as this drink is known as an energy and immunity booster and it helps in controlling the certain food cravings due to nutrient deficiency and helps in weight management,” she said.