Ankita Konwar reveals how she starts her mornings, Milind Soman reacts: ‘I am still sleeping while she does all this’

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Ankita Konwar, 34, recently described her morning routine during a candid conversation with her husband, Milind Soman, and her mother-in-law, Usha Soman. “I tap my body completely,” to which Milind added, “Like…slapping the face…?” Ankita responded with a laugh, “Why would I start slapping myself early in the morning?”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Milind mentioned on Tweak India, “I’m still asleep while she is doing all this”. Ankita added, “I move on to other things. Mostly likely the phone.”
Ankita’s routine reflects a structured and intentional start to the day. “Early rising, mindful practices, and movement-based rituals can help regulate circadian rhythm, improve hormonal balance, and set a positive tone for the rest of the day. Morning routines like these often enhance productivity, mental clarity, and consistency in healthy habits,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
One interesting addition often seen in such routines is tapping, also known as Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT). “This involves gentle tapping on specific acupressure points while focusing on thoughts or affirmations. While the scientific evidence is still evolving, some studies suggest that tapping may help reduce cortisol levels and perceived stress. From a clinical perspective, its biggest benefit lies in mind-body awareness. It creates a pause, helps regulate emotions, and can reduce anxiety-driven eating or morning overwhelm. However, it should be seen as a supportive tool, not a replacement for evidence-based mental health practices,” said Goyal.
It’s important to understand that there is no one-size-fits-all morning routine. While waking up early works for some, others may function better with a slightly delayed schedule, depending on their sleep cycle, work pattern, and overall lifestyle.
From a clinical perspective, the most critical factor is not how early you wake up, but how well-rested you are. “Adequate sleep duration and quality directly impact metabolism, hunger hormones like ghrelin and leptin, and even decision-making related to food choices. A highly productive morning routine loses its value if it comes at the cost of sleep deprivation,” said Goyal.
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Another key aspect of such routines is consistency over complexity.
“Many people feel pressured to replicate elaborate routines they see online, which often leads to burnout or inconsistency. In reality, even simple habits like hydration, light movement, and a balanced breakfast can be enough to support metabolic health.”