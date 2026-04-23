Ankita Konwar reveals how she starts her mornings, Milind Soman reacts: ‘I am still sleeping while she does all this’

Ankita Konwar, 34, recently described her morning routine during a candid conversation with her husband, Milind Soman, and her mother-in-law, Usha Soman. “I tap my body completely,” to which Milind added, “Like…slapping the face…?” Ankita responded with a laugh, “Why would I start slapping myself early in the morning?”

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Milind mentioned on Tweak India, “I’m still asleep while she is doing all this”. Ankita added, “I move on to other things. Mostly likely the phone.”