Anil Kapoor says ‘sex’ makes him feel younger; but does it?

On the upcoming episode of the celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan, actor Anil Kapoor is asked by host Karan Johar to list three things that make him feel younger. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor replies, “Sex, sex, sex”, which leaves co-star Varun Dhawan and the filmmaker in splits. While the actor may have answered in jest, as the teaser clip also shows Anil Kapoor saying, “this is all scripted” — is there actually a relationship between sex and ageing?

We reached out to experts to understand the link, and whether it can actually make one feel younger.

Here’s what we found.

There are multiple studies trying to gauge the relationship between the two. In his best-selling book, RealAge — Are You as Young as You Can Be?, Michael Roizen mentioned that the antiaging effects of sex, after surveying the available literature, are for real. According to WebMD, Roizen mentioned in the book, “Having sex at least twice a week can make your real age 1.6 years younger than if you had sex only once a week”. He defines ‘real age’ as “an estimation of your age in biologic terms, not chronologic years”.

Another study published in December 1982 journal Gerontologist found that the frequency of sexual intercourse (for men) and the enjoyment of sex (for women) predicted longevity.

A research paper, which won Bombay Psychiatric Society Silver Jubilee National Award at the 60th Annual National Conference of Indian Psychiatric Society in Kolkata in January 2008, also noted that while changes brought on by age can often make a person’s sex life more difficult, there is still an internal drive or need for sexual fulfilment. In fact, the study mentioned that a larger percentage of men (83.4 per cent) were maintaining their sexual activity even after the age of 50 years.

What can sex and intimacy do for your health? (Photo: Pexels) What can sex and intimacy do for your health? (Photo: Pexels)

Concurring, Dr Chirag Bhandari, founder, Institute of Andrology and Sexual Health (IASH) told indianexpress.com that regular sex can keep one feeling youthful. “After sexual activity, the endorphins or happy hormones rise. With regular sexual activity, the testosterones — which is considered as an anti-ageing hormone — rises. So, if you have good amount of testosterones, then you can look and feel good which, in turn, which will keep you in shape,” said Dr Bhandari.

Dr Sanjay Kumavat, consultant psychiatrist and sexologist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund told indianexpress.com that even a cardiologist could permit sexual activity after rehabilitation following heart surgery taking your overall fitness into consideration. “Heart attack is not the end to sexual activity. The muscle power and stamina also comes to normal following heart surgery,” said Dr Kumavat.

Dr Kumavat shares a few more tips for optimum libido

*While psychosocial pressures may take a toll, having a healthy lifestyle is essential. Have a good diet, meditation, yoga and walks can help.

*Engage in social activities.

*Have some hobbies as they help do away with negative thinking and keep one’s energy going.

*Enhance brain work with puzzles.

*Learn new things.

*Sleeping on time is a must. Sticking to a schedule also helps the body feel more energetic.

Here are some foods you can consume for improved libido and sexual health, according to the Ayurvedic expert Dr Rekha Radhamony.

Pomegranate: It helps increase libido and the quality of reproductive fluids, if consumed daily. “Great for women trying to conceive,” she said.

Barley soup: It helps with boosting circulation to genital organs. It also helps in better erection in men.

Dates: The expert said that dates are great for men’s sexual health and fertility.

Black gram soup cooked with ghee and rock sugar: This is a medicinal recipe mentioned in Caraka Samhita to improve libido, she explained. She advised high pitta people against consuming it.

Moringa: It is “the best for improving the quality of sperm and ovum”. She advised including moringa leaves and drumsticks in a cooked form in your diet.

