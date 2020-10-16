Anil Kapoor reveals he suffered from ‘Achilles tendon issue’ for over 10 years

Anil Kapoor recently opened up suffering from an Achilles' tendon injury for over 10 years. (Source: anilskapoor/Instagram)

Anil Kapoor just revealed he had been suffering from an Achilles’ tendon issue for over 10 years.

Posting an Instagram picture in which he is seen skipping, the 63-year-old actor wrote how doctors around the world recommended surgery as the “only option” for treatment until he was suggested other means of recovery. “Dr Muller, through a series of rejuvenating treatments took me from limping to walking to running to finally skipping…without any surgery…” he added.

Take a look at his post:

Recently, tennis player Serena Williams also opened up on suffering from an Achilles’ injury due to which she pulled out of the recently-held French Open.

Achilles tendon is a band of fibrous tissue that connects the calf muscles to the heel bone. Also known as calcaneal tendon, it is one of the strongest tendons in the body that helps you stand on your toes, thereby assisting in running and walking.

Achilles’ injury treatment

Surgical repair is usually suggested in the case of Achilles tendon rupture or acute injury which could occur because of a sporting event or any trauma, Dr Yash Gulati, senior consultant – orthopedics, joint replacement & spine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, had told indianexpress.com in an interview. Besides, overuse and repetitive stress on the tendon over the years can also lead to its wear and tear. And this is the more common form of injury. Achilles tendonitis can be treated by physiotherapy, stretching, steroid injection, Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy or putting some cushioned pad under the heel.

Some of the common symptoms of Achilles tendonitis are pain, especially in the morning, or a feeling of being “kicked from the back” in case of a major rupture. This makes it difficult for the patient to stand on their toes or walk.

