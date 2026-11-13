Angioplasty, bypass or medicines? How doctors decide the right treatment after a heart attack

A heart attack can leave patients and their families with one immediate question: Does this automatically mean angioplasty or bypass surgery? While these procedures are commonly associated with heart attacks, the treatment plan can vary depending on what is happening inside the heart.

We reached out to Dr Aseem Dhall, Director & HOD, Cardiac Sciences, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, seeking answers.

When can a heart attack be treated with medicines?

“Not every heart attack requires angioplasty or bypass surgery,” the cardiologist tells indianexpress.com. Doctors first look at the extent of the blockage, blood flow to the heart, and the patient’s overall condition before deciding on treatment.

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“A heart attack may be treated with medicines alone if the blockage is limited, blood flow is adequate, symptoms are controlled, and tests show low risk of further complications,” says Dr Dhall.