HbA1c and anaemia: Why your blood sugar test may not tell the full story

Blood sugar tests often assess a person’s risk of diabetes and monitor glucose control. But not every test reflects blood glucose in exactly the same way. This raises an important question for people with anaemia: could a condition affecting the blood also influence how a diabetes test is interpreted?

The concern is particularly relevant to HbA1c, a commonly used test that estimates average blood glucose over the previous two to three months. Because HbA1c depends on red blood cells and how long they remain in circulation, conditions that affect these cells could potentially influence the result.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.