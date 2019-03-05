An early pregnancy after stillbirth is safe: Study

A new study has stated that a quick pregnancy after stillbirth is safe. In order to arrive at the result, the study took into account 14,000 births and did not notice any added risk if conceived before. The results have been reassuring and comforting for many.

Alex Heazell, professor at Manchester University spokesman for Tommy’s stillbirth charity and the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, advised women to not worry.

“As long as they get all the information about why their baby died, then the choice of when to have another baby is down to when they are psychologically ready.” He also added, the report states, that there should be no physiological reason to wait more than a year before trying to conceive again.

“Stress may exacerbate things and so waiting until that goes may be a reason for some to hold off,” Heazell added. It was also deduced that those who conceived 12 months from stillbirth, the chances of having another stillbirth was minimal.