Amy Schumer reveals she was diagnosed with Lyme disease; know about the condition

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer was diagnosed with Lyme disease earlier this year, she revealed recently.

In an Instagram post she wrote, “Anyone get LYME this summer? I got it and I’m on doxycycline. I have maybe had it for years.”

Doxycycline is an antibiotic that treats bacterial infections. “I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it,” the I Feel Pretty actor added.

In January 2020, Justin Bieber also announced Lyme disease diagnosis via social media.

What is Lyme disease?

Caused by bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, this disease is transmitted by various species of ticks called ‘ixodes’. Some of the symptoms of this disease are rash in a bull’s eye pattern or redness on the skin known as erythema migrans which is typically neither itchy nor painful, flu, joint pain, and weakness in the limbs.

While Lyme disease is rare in India, it is fairly common in the Northern Hemisphere, in American and Europe, and mostly affects in the spring or early summer season.

How to prevent Lyme disease

To prevent being infected, one must avoid exposure to areas with ticks like hedges or bushes, according to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). One can also apply insect repellents containing DEET or diethyltoluamide.

