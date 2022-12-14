scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Amy Schumer talks about her ‘lonely battle’ with endometriosis

"I've been in so much pain my whole life -- not just the week of my period," the comedian shared

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer news, Amy Schumer health, Amy Schumer endometriosis experience, indian express newsSchumer, 41, underwent a hysterectomy and an appendectomy in September 2021. (Photo: Instagram/@amyschumer)
Fighting a health battle can often be a lonely experience even if you are surrounded by loved ones, because essentially, you are the only one who is undergoing the treatment and everything else that is associated with it — the emotional setback and the physical trauma.

Stand-up comedian and actor Amy Schumer once again talked about her painful journey of dealing with endometriosis, and what the experience was like for her. For the unversed, the condition leads to heavy and painful periods with symptoms gradually worsening over time. It can be accompanied by pain in the lower abdomen, lower back, pelvis, rectum, or vagina during sexual intercourse or defecation.

Endometriosis happens when the uterine tissue that normally is inside the uterus, grows outside of it, disturbing other organs.

Schumer, 41, had to undergo a hysterectomy and an appendectomy for it, in September 2021. She had shared a picture and a video of herself on Instagram informing her followers that she underwent a surgery for endometriosis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @amyschumer

“So, it is the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out. The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix, because the endometriosis had attacked it… There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains,” she had said.

Now, as seen in a preview clip for her appearance on the Paramount+ docuseries, ‘The Checkup with Dr David Agus‘, the comedian called the health condition a “lonely battle”.

“You tell someone you get really bad cramps, and they’re like, ‘Oh, it’s being a woman’, and you’re like, ‘No, it’s irregular’. I’ve been in so much pain my whole life — not just the week of my period. It’s during ovulation. I would hopefully get a good week a month where I wasn’t in pretty significant pain, still trying to achieve, still trying to go through life. It’s been really difficult.”

Schumer, however, stated that she “felt like a new person” after her treatment. “It was incredible. I feel like someone lifted this veil that had been over me and I just felt like a different person, and like a new mom.”

