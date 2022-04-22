Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol talk about pregnancy struggles and losing a baby via surrogacy

Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol opened up about their pregnancy struggles, sharing in a YouTube video how their plans to expand their family led to them considering surrogacy. Unfortunately for them, while their surrogate conceived, they lost the baby.

The couple is parents to a son, Veer, whom they welcomed in 2020. But, there was a time when they were struggling to conceive, and considered options like IUI and IVF. But, it was surrogacy that excited them the most.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMRITA RAO 🇮🇳 (@amrita_rao_insta)

Amrita, 40, said in the video that it was her husband who wanted to have a child more than her. “I was still cool about it… I completely believe that when you are trying to have a baby and you do not succeed, you just leave it to faith,” she said, while her husband added, “But, you need to explore all your options.”

ALSO READ | Surrogacy and stigma: Experts call for normalising the process and respecting choices

When a doctor suggested surrogacy to the couple, they were open to it, but had some apprehensions as well. “We had to interview some surrogate mothers, know about their health and family,” Anmol said.

They added that Amrita was told that she was physically okay to carry a child, but since the couple was unable to conceive naturally, they thought of surrogacy as the best option.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMRITA RAO 🇮🇳 (@amrita_rao_insta)

For the uninitiated, surrogacy is of two types: traditional surrogacy, wherein a surrogate is artificially inseminated with the sperm of the father, and she can then carry the child full term; and gestational surrogacy, wherein eggs from the mother are fertilised with the father’s/donor’s sperm and then the embryo is placed into the uterus of the surrogate. In this case, the biological mother is the woman whose eggs are used, while the surrogate is called the ‘birth mother’.

During the waiting period — when they expected to learn if the conception had happened — they were given the ‘good news’. “The doctor told me the baby has a heartbeat,” Anmol said. But, a few days later, they learnt that there was no longer a heartbeat. Amrita, surprisingly, took the news positively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMRITA RAO 🇮🇳 (@amrita_rao_insta)

They took a break and the following year, they were suggested to try IVF. “I didn’t want to do it,” Amrita said, and Anmol added, “But, there was no choice.”

They tried one IVF cycle, but nothing happened. When the second one — at a new clinic — was also unsuccessful, the Vivah actor decided to no longer undergo it. They even tried Homeopathy and Ayurveda, but nothing worked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMRITA RAO 🇮🇳 (@amrita_rao_insta)

“Then, I began to think if we even wanted a child,” Amrita said. They decided to accept the reality of the situation — that they may never have a baby. They packed their bags and went on a vacation to Koh Samui in Thailand.

In March 2020, Amrita felt a little ‘strange’ and decided to get a blood test, results of which came out positive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMRITA RAO 🇮🇳 (@amrita_rao_insta)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!