Here’s the exact amount of nuts you should eat in a day

Nuts are not just delicious but also a healthy snack option to munch on. Roasted and salted peanuts, almonds, pistachios and cashews are perfect for when you need something filling yet bite-sized to eat. But, do you know how much nuts are healthy to consume? According to dietician Mansi Padechia, there’s a specific amount of each nut that you should eat as going beyond that amount may lead to possible health complications.

Almonds (14 pcs)

They supply 20% (76 mg) of your recommended daily dose of magnesium in just one 1 oz. Restrict just to a handful, but do include them in your diet. “They are an excellent source of magnesium and help support immunity,” she said.

Cashews (11 pcs)

They contain anacardic acids which protect human cells from oxidative stress, and also have the ability to kill the bacteria that cause tooth decay.

Pistachios (21 pcs)

Pistachios are a great source of the amino acid L-arginine, which is converted into nitric oxide in the body. These tiny nuts may play an important role in promoting blood vessel health. “They are a great source of healthy fats, fibre, protein, antioxidants, and various nutrients, including vitamin B6 and thiamine. They also promote weight loss, lower cholesterol and blood sugar, and help improve gut, eye, and blood vessel health,” the expert explained.

Hazelnuts (10 pcs )

They are present in chocolates, coffee, and spreads. Hazelnuts on their own are excellent for skin, hair, and overall health. One of the richest sources of vitamin E, hazelnuts make for a healthy snack, with a slightly sweet and crunchy flavour. “In addition to their omega-3 content, hazelnuts are also packed with antioxidants that protect the body from oxidative stress that can contribute to hypertension. They contain high amounts of phenolic compounds, which help your heart stay healthy by reducing cholesterol and inflammation.”

Walnuts are known to an excellent source of vitamins and minerals.

Walnuts (4 pcs)

Walnuts are made up of 65% fat and 15% of protein. “They are an excellent source of several vitamins and minerals and are rich in heart-healthy fats and antioxidants. Regularly eating walnuts improves brain health and reduces your risk of heart disease and cancer. These nuts can be easily incorporated into your diet, can be eaten on their own or be added to many different foods,” Padechia said.

