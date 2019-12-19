Amla: Why you shouldn’t avoid it this winter

The best time to consume amla is early morning, especially during winters when the temperature dips down. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) The best time to consume amla is early morning, especially during winters when the temperature dips down. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Amla, also known as the Indian gooseberry, may not be great in taste but is, in fact, a little bag full of antioxidants that works wonders for your body. It contains the highest amount of vitamin C among all fruits and vegetables. It also is an excellent detoxifying agent and helps to increase immunity. The best time to consume amla is early morning, especially during winters when the temperature dips. Besides cleansing the colon, it removes excess toxins from the body and is a rich source of natural Vitamin C and calcium. Amla is known to be effective against dandruff and other skincare problems too.

Also known as Aonla and Amlika, Amla’s quite popular in kitchens. Along the pickles, one will always see amla ka murabba on the table. One can consume it raw, in pickled form, as dried powder or as homemade sweet berry concoctions that are extremely beneficial to health. It can be consumed as a raw drink, along with jaggery, murabba or in the form of dips and pickles. It is also a seasonal fruit during winters.

* Vitamin C: Amla has eight times more vitamin C than an orange, twice the antioxidant power of acai berry and around 17 times that of a pomegranate. The vitamin C in amla is absorbed more easily by the body compared to store-bought supplements. All you need to do is mix two teaspoons of amla powder with two teaspoons of honey and have it three to four times a day for instant relief when you have a cold or cough, or consume once daily for regular protection.

* Builds immunity: The antioxidants and Vitamin C in amla also help immunity along with boosting metabolism and preventing viral and bacterial ailments, including cold and cough. While amla juice can be a tad unpalatable, it is highly beneficial. It can also be consumed as a candy, which is prepared with a mixture of amla, jaggery and rock salt. Two-three candies can be consumed right after meals.

* Aids digestion: Amla aids healthy bowel movement by keeping the gastrointestinal tract clean. This prevents common digestive issues including constipation. Acidity and indigestion can also be controlled with amla. A half teaspoon of amla powder with a glass of warm water can give some relief.

* Diabetes: As a rich source of chromium, amla helps the body to respond to insulin, which helps manage insulin sensitivity. It helps control blood sugar levels and can be consumed as part of one’s diet. However, it is no substitute for regular diabetes medication.

* Good for hair and skin: Amla acts as a tonic for hair. It combats premature greying, prevents dandruff, strengthens hair follicles and increases blood circulation to the scalp thereby improving hair growth. Amla is the best anti-ageing fruit. Drinking amla juice with honey every morning can give you blemish-free, healthy and glowing skin.

