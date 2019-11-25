Not had your share of amla murabba? Here’s why you should

Most of us have fond memories of relishing amla murabba or the gooseberry preserve that has a sweet-tangy taste. Besides being a healthy option for those with a sweet tooth, amla murabba has numerous health benefits. In case you didn’t know about the same, read on.
Slows down ageing
Rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, amla slows down the ageing process as the free radicals in the body are neutralised.
Boosts immunity
Rich in vitamin A, E and C, consuming amla murabba is a good way to boost immunity as it helps improve the body’s ability to prevent diseases.
Relieves digestive troubles
High in fibre, amla murabba is recommended for digestive and gastric problems, including gastritis and constipation.
Other benefits
According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, amla murabba also helps in reducing pre-mature greying, boosting immunity and relieving menstrual cramps.
Winter is the best time to enjoy some fresh Amla Muraba! It boost immunity, reduces pre-mature graying of hair and offer relief from menstrual cramps.
Here’s how to make the Indian gooseberry preserve
However, since amla murabba is high in calories due to the presence of a large amount of sugar in it, excessive consumption should be avoided by diabetic and those watching their weight.