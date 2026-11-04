Amitabh Bachchan opens up about sleep troubles at 84: ‘Tried all, nothing happened’

Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about his struggles with sleep at 84, admitting that he finds it increasingly difficult to fall asleep. However, the veteran actor also revealed that he has found a rather quirky way to tackle the problem.

Taking to his blog, the Sholay star wrote, “Up a bit early, for it was playing on my mind that I should have written the Blog last night… so up and about and hoping to catch the sleep again… if it comes…”

“At times on the net you get so many physical motions to activate sleep… tried all and nothing happened… so best to do it the natural way… get into the coverings, cuddle like the fetus we were before evolving and facing the World… and DONE… snoring and all… Aaaahhhh… a yawn… indicator of the shortage of the Oxygen needed .. so shall retire,(sic)” he adds.