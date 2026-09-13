Amitabh Bachchan, 83, says he has stopped eating rice and kheer; Jaya’s mango twist wins him over: ‘Thank you’

"She watches my show. If she is watching, I want to say, 'Thank you Jaya. I loved the kheer you made from aam'," Bachchan revealed during the episode.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiSep 13, 2026 09:00 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan quits rice at 83Amitabh Bachchan quits rice at 83, wife makes him mango kheer. (Source: Instagram/@bollywood bubble)
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During one of the latest episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, Amitabh Bachchan gave us a glimpse into his domestic life with his wife, Jaya. The 83-year-old actor shared that he has given up rice and kheer and enjoys food cooked by his wife.

“Recently, she made a new dish for me. Since I have stopped eating rice and kheer, she made mango kheer. It was absolutely delicious. She watches my show. If she is watching, I want to say, ‘Thank you, Jaya. I loved the kheer you made from aam’,” Bachchan revealed during the episode.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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How does a rice-free diet impact the body?

Nutritionist Aditi Prabhu, founder of NutroDynamix, says that the rice we mainly consume is polished white rice, which is primarily a source of simple carbohydrates with very few nutrients, minimal fibre, and a few nutrients like B vitamins. Therefore, skipping rice won’t lead to any deficiencies.

“While removing rice may initially impact energy levels and lead to increased hunger, it does not impact metabolism. Also, once the initial adjustment period is over, the energy, metabolism, or satiety cues stabilise, provided the overall diet is balanced in terms of carbohydrates, protein, and fats,” she tells indianexpress.com.

ALSO READ | Paanta bhaat to pazhamkanji: How India’s humble fermented rice is becoming a global health superfood
Amitabh Bachchan quits rice at 83 When Jaya Bachchan cooked rice free mango kheer for Amitabh. (Source: Instagram/@bollywood bubble)

However, in case someone consumes unpolished or semi-polished rice varieties, which are rich in fibre as well as iron, magnesium, etc, Prabhu believes you need to look out for vitamin B and micronutrient deficiencies. But this can be easily prevented by replacing rice with other whole foods, she adds.

ALSO READ | Fitness trainer says she enjoyed basic meals yet lost 18 kilos: ‘I ate rice every day’

Alternatives to try

If someone stops eating rice, Prabhu says that we have options that are better sources of carbohydrates, proteins, fats, and micronutrients. Some of them include:

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  • Millets like ragi, bajra, kodo, porso etc.
  • Pseudo millets like quinoa, buckwheat, and rajgira
  • Whole wheat, barley, oats
  • Starchy vegetables include sweet potatoes, yams, and cassava.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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