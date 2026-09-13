Amitabh Bachchan, 83, says he has stopped eating rice and kheer; Jaya’s mango twist wins him over: ‘Thank you’

During one of the latest episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, Amitabh Bachchan gave us a glimpse into his domestic life with his wife, Jaya. The 83-year-old actor shared that he has given up rice and kheer and enjoys food cooked by his wife.

“Recently, she made a new dish for me. Since I have stopped eating rice and kheer, she made mango kheer. It was absolutely delicious. She watches my show. If she is watching, I want to say, ‘Thank you, Jaya. I loved the kheer you made from aam’,” Bachchan revealed during the episode.

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