Amitabh Bachchan, 83, reveals ICU stay; calls ‘homecoming’ the hardest phase

Amitabh Bachchan, 83, revealed that he underwent surgery and was in the ICU (intensive care unit) before coming back home. “…in Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming ..(sic)” he wrote on his Tumblr blog.

Calling homecoming post-surgery as the “most difficult phase,” the veteran added: “…this homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically …. you are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life .. .. some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions .. they that do not, get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory .. a choice each makes individually ..nothing wrong by either ..be well be happy ..”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

While he didn’t disclose the nature of surgery, his emphasis on recovery amid homecoming made us reach out to experts who emphasised how recovery is both physical and emotional.

Dr Sanjay Sonar, consultant in general surgery and laparoscopy, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, called the post-discharge phase a crucial part of recovery. “It often determines the long-term success of surgery. While the operation fixes the medical issue, healing continues well after the patient leaves the hospital. In fact, many complications, if they happen, are more likely to arise during this time rather than in the operating room,” said Dr Sonar.

The expert further emphasised how taking medications on time, caring for the surgical wound, eating a balanced, protein-rich diet, staying well-hydrated, and including plenty of fruits and green leafy vegetables can support healing and help prevent constipation — a common issue after surgery. “Gradually resuming physical activity as advised, even simple movements and short walks around the house, helps improve circulation and lowers the risk of deep vein thrombosis, which involves blood clots in the legs,” added Dr Sonar.

Patients should stay alert for warning signs like fever, increasing pain, redness or discharge from the wound, persistent swelling, or breathing difficulties. “Seeking prompt medical attention if any of these symptoms occur can prevent complications and ensure a safe recovery,” said Dr Sonar.

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How family support matters (Photo: Freepik) How family support matters (Photo: Freepik)

This reflection from the veretan actor brings attention to a part of recovery that is often underestimated. “A successful surgery is important. So is expert medical care. But discharge does not always mean that healing is complete. In many ways, it marks the beginning of a more demanding journey,” reflected psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach Delnna Rrajesh.

Inside the hospital, the patient is surrounded by doctors, nurses, medical equipment and a structured routine. At home, that protection suddenly reduces. “Pain may still be present. Mobility may be limited. Sleep may be disturbed. Appetite may fluctuate. Even simple daily tasks may require help. The person is no longer in immediate medical danger, but may still feel physically weak, emotionally unsettled and practically dependent. This transition can be especially difficult for people who have always been strong, independent and productive. A person who is used to leading, deciding, working and caring for others may suddenly need assistance to walk, bathe, eat or sleep comfortably. The physical limitation is only one part of the struggle. The deeper challenge is psychological. The person may wonder whether they will ever feel fully capable again,” Delnna expressed.

Bachchan compares this phase to a champion suddenly facing defeat. “That is a powerful image because illness can challenge the identity we have built over many years. It reminds us that success, fame, discipline and achievement do not make the body invincible. The recovery period then becomes not only about healing the body, but also about rebuilding trust in oneself,” expressed Delnna.

Recovery is rarely a one-person process. “Family members, friends, caregivers, doctors, physiotherapists and mental health professionals may all have a role to play. However, support is most effective when it is coordinated. The patient should not have to repeatedly explain their pain, limitations or emotional state. The people around them must understand what help is needed and how long recovery may realistically take,” said Delnna.

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A patient may need to accept that recovery will take time, that some routines must change and that old patterns may no longer be sustainable. “This can be emotionally painful, especially for a person whose identity is closely connected to strength, productivity or independence. Yet acceptance is often the point at which genuine recovery begins,” said Delnna.

The period after discharge therefore demands a different kind of courage. “The courage to slow down. The courage to receive help. Yet recovery should not be judged harshly. Every person heals differently. Age, health, finances, support and medical condition all influence the journey. Courage does not always look dramatic. Sometimes courage is taking one more step, attending one more therapy session, accepting one more day of rest or asking for help without shame,” said Delnna.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.