Alia Bhatt’s hairstylist Amit Thakur on hair spa for hair fall: ‘I prefer it over…’

Hair spas are often marketed as a way to revive dry, frizzy, or damaged hair, making them a popular salon treatment for people looking for smoother and more manageable hair. But when the concern is actual hair fall, the question is whether the treatment offers more than a temporary cosmetic improvement.

Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, who has worked with Nita Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, discussed the benefits and limitations of hair spas in an August 11 Instagram post. He described the treatment as a multi-step process intended to nourish the scalp and hair, saying, “A hair spa is actually a multi-step treatment that nourishes your scalp and your hair. Salons say that it helps with frizz, and yes, it could temporarily fix your frizz problem.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Thakur also compared hair spas with treatments such as keratin and hair botox, explaining, “I prefer a hair spa over any of the treatments like keratin or botox because it does not alter the structure of your hair.” However, whether a treatment that improves the condition and appearance of the hair can actually influence hair fall is a separate question.

On hair fall, Thakur said, “When we talk about hair fall, hair spa does not have a huge impact on it.” He added, “The scalp is cleaned deeply in these treatments, which in return can promote healthier hair over the period of time.” At the same time, he cautioned, “However, it’s important to note that it does not target the underlying causes of hair fall that you may be experiencing.”

This distinction is important because hair fall can have several underlying causes, and improving the feel or appearance of the hair may not address why it is shedding in the first place. An expert explains what a hair spa can realistically do, where its benefits end, and when persistent hair fall warrants a closer look.

What a hair spa can and cannot do Dr Swetha Sridhar, Medical Director, Dr Swetha’s Skin Sutra Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “A hair spa can improve the condition and appearance of the hair, particularly by removing product buildup, improving conditioning and reducing dryness and friction. However, it is important to distinguish hair quality from hair growth. A hair spa may reduce breakage and make the hair feel smoother, but it does not treat most medical causes of hair fall.” Story continues below this ad Dr Sridhar stresses that conditions such as androgenetic alopecia, telogen effluvium or inflammatory scalp disorders require targeted medical treatment. Good scalp hygiene can support overall scalp health, but a salon treatment should not be considered a treatment for hair loss itself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Thakur (@amitthakur_hair)

Hair breakage versus true hair shedding

Hair breakage usually occurs along the length of the hair, so people may notice shorter broken strands, split ends, roughness, or increased frizz.

True shedding involves the complete hair fibre coming out of the follicle, often with a small bulb at one end, and may be noticed as increased hair on the pillow, comb, or during washing. Persistent shedding can have several causes, including nutritional deficiencies, thyroid disorders, hormonal changes, significant illness or fever, severe stress, rapid weight loss and certain medications. Genetic hair loss is also very common and tends to present as progressive thinning rather than sudden shedding,” notes Dr Sridhar.

When to see a dermatologist for hair fall

Quick Quiz See if you can answer this: Story continues below this ad When should persistent hair fall be evaluated by a dermatologist? A. Only when there is complete baldness. B. When hair fall persists for several weeks, worsens progressively, or is accompanied by visible thinning, bald patches or scalp symptoms. C. Only when salon treatments stop working. D. Whenever a person notices a few hairs falling out during washing. Reveal the answer ✅ Correct answer: B Dr Sridhar shares that hair fall that persists for several weeks, progressively worsens, or occurs alongside visible thinning, a widening hair part, bald patches, itching, scaling or scalp inflammation should be evaluated by a dermatologist. The doctor may assess the pattern of hair loss and scalp, perform a hair pull test or dermoscopic examination, and recommend blood tests for factors such as iron status, thyroid function or nutritional deficiencies. Treatment depends on the underlying cause and may include correcting deficiencies or using prescription treatments when appropriate. Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.