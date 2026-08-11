AMH of 0.65 at 30: What this number means for your fertility

Fertility and pregnancy expert Zohra Dawoodani recently discussed why an AMH level of 0.65 at age 30 may be concerning for a woman’s ovarian reserve. In a video shared on Instagram, she explained that AMH, or anti-Müllerian hormone, is used as an indicator of ovarian reserve — essentially giving doctors an estimate of the remaining egg supply.

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“A girl who’s 30 should have an AMH of anything between 2, 2.5 or three easily, but they were coming to us with an AMH of 0.65, which should happen once you’re in your 40s,” she said.

Explaining the role of AMH, Dawoodani said, “AMH is a hormone which allows you to understand… what’s your egg reserve.” She also pointed out that women are born with a finite number of eggs, which declines over time.