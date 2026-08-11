AMH of 0.65 at 30: What this number means for your fertility

Fertility and pregnancy expert Zohra Dawoodani recently discussed why an AMH level of 0.65 at age 30 may be concerning for a woman’s ovarian reserve. In a video shared on Instagram, she explained that AMH, or anti-Müllerian hormone, is used as an indicator of ovarian reserve — essentially giving doctors an estimate of the remaining egg supply.
“A girl who’s 30 should have an AMH of anything between 2, 2.5 or three easily, but they were coming to us with an AMH of 0.65, which should happen once you’re in your 40s,” she said.
Explaining the role of AMH, Dawoodani said, “AMH is a hormone which allows you to understand… what’s your egg reserve.” She also pointed out that women are born with a finite number of eggs, which declines over time.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
But does an AMH of 0.65 at 30 necessarily mean a woman has very little time left to conceive? Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist and IVF Expert at Nurture Clinic, breaks it down for indianexpress.com.
What does an AMH of 0.65 at 30 mean?
An AMH level of 0.65 ng/mL is low for a 30-year-old woman and may indicate low ovarian reserve, indicating fewer eggs remain than expected for age, says Dr Bajaj.
However, a low number should not automatically be interpreted as a prediction of infertility. “But that doesn’t mean pregnancy is impossible, or that menopause is just around the corner,” she explains.
One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding AMH is that it can tell a woman exactly how much time she has left to conceive, but it cannot.
“AMH is more useful for estimating the number of eggs likely to respond during fertility treatment than for predicting natural fertility,” says Dr Bajaj.
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Is there a ‘normal’ AMH level at every age?
“There is no single ideal AMH number for every woman. Levels vary by age, laboratory methods and individual biology,” says Dr Bajaj.
While AMH generally declines with age, interpreting one test result in isolation can be misleading. More importantly, AMH primarily reflects egg quantity, rather than egg quality.
“Although AMH typically falls with age, a low value alone is not a foolproof predictor of how many years a woman has left to conceive,” she says.
When it comes to reproductive success, age remains a more important factor because egg quality declines with age. “Age is still a much stronger predictor of egg quality and reproductive success,” Dr Bajaj explains.
Interestingly, a low AMH does not necessarily mean that natural pregnancy is unlikely in the immediate future. “Studies have demonstrated that pregnancy rates over 6–12 months were not necessarily lower in women with AMH below 0.7 ng/mL than in women with higher AMH levels,” she adds.
What can cause low AMH in younger women?
“Apart from natural variation and genetics, low AMH can be associated with conditions or treatments that affect the ovaries,” says Dr Bajaj.
These can include previous ovarian surgery, chemotherapy or radiation, certain autoimmune diseases and some genetic factors.
Hormonal contraceptives may also influence test results. “Hormonal contraceptives can also temporarily lower measured AMH, and results need to be interpreted in context,” she explains. This is why a single AMH test should not be viewed as a definitive verdict on a woman’s fertility.
Should you consider egg freezing if your AMH is low?
“A low AMH result should be discussed with a gynecologist or fertility specialist rather than seen in isolation,” says Dr Bajaj.
Doctors may consider other information, including an antral follicle count through ultrasound, additional hormone tests where appropriate and the woman’s reproductive and medical history. “If pregnancy is a near-term goal, unnecessary delay may not be advisable,” she says.
While egg freezing can be talked about in terms of age and reproductive plans, AMH alone should not be a reason to go ahead with egg freezing, Dr Bajaj adds.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
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