American rapper Cardi B reveals her daily junk food limit

American rapper Cardi B who was seen earlier this year walking the Met Gala 2018 red carpet in a dramatic gown and an equally fascinating headgear is all set to welcome her first baby with her husband Offset. Dealing with the difficulties of pregnancy she took to Twitter to share her craving for red Doritos with sour cream and cheese and guacamole. The singer admitted that she has banned herself from having too much junk food. Her post read, “I hate red Doritos but for some reason i want red Doritos with sour cream and cheese and guacamole OMG I want it Soo bad but I already ate my limit of junk food today”, she tweeted. The 25 years old singer has been quite vocal about her problems caused due to pregnancy.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd