Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Here are some unmissable healthy sweet alternatives to refined sugar

Use these hacks and tips to make your favourite indulgences a notch healthier and notice a difference in how you feel after meals, especially during festive times when we tend to eat more junk than usual.

dried figs, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, benefits of dried figs, blood sugar dried figs, blood pressure dried figs, anjeer, figs,People with a sweet tooth can have dried figs as a healthy substitute for dessert. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

It’s no fun to have to stay away from sweets when everyone around you is indulging in mithai to their hearts’ content.
However, there are some ways you can satisfy your sweet tooth while also keeping it healthy and balanced. Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya shared some alternatives to refined sugar on her Instagram, and we’re tempted to bring this list to you.

Dates

Nothing satiates one’s sweet tooth like this nutrition rich, cooling and energising fruit. Dates are rich in iron, fibre, potassium, copper, magnesium and vitamin B6 making it a wonderful snack option for people with anaemia, fatigue, and  constipation. Three-four dates can be had daily.

Raisins

Rich in antioxidants, iron, calcium and boron — raisins prove to be a wonderful aid for people suffering from excessive thirst, acidity, fatigue and mouth dryness. They’re sweet and yummy without being greasy and making you feel sick. A fistful of raisins per day is good enough.

Sesame chikki/laddoos

Sesame is the best for hair fall, skin, anaemia, bones, grey hair, hormonal balance, scanty periods and belly fat. Having a sesame chikki/laddoo in moderation prepared with ghee and jaggery is a good idea if you’re craving something sweet.

Dark chocolate

Raw cacao is one of the best sources of antioxidants and is not just good for your heart and hormones, but also for your skin and hair. If you’re a chocolate lover like most of us, switch from milk to dark to satisfy your chocolate cravings and also keep it healthy. 1 or 2 pieces of dark chocolate can be had daily.

Figs

Figs are rich in both calcium and potassium, which make them a good choice for people with bone and hair issues. They also provide energy and can be had by diabetics. 2-4 figs per day is enough.

Rely on these sweet options to satisfy both your tongue and your body.

Check out her reel here:

According to Healthline, stevia, honey, fruit purées and maple syrup make for other great healthy alternatives to refined sugar. Baking cakes that incorporate stevia instead of sugar is a go-to move for a lot of people who are on a diet regularly, along with replacing sugar in your oatmeal with honey or maple syrup. Use these hacks and tips to make your favourite indulgences a notch healthier and notice a difference in how you feel after meals, especially during times festivities.

