Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Aloo bhujia is a loved tea time snack; but should you have it?

Just like we informed you about the risks of having rusk, today we will talk about one of the most loved and popular snacks -- aloo bhujia

aloo bhujiaHere's what to consider before having your next round of aloo bhujia (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

No tea time feels complete without a crunchy snack, from biscuits and namkeens to pakodas and samosas. But are such snacks healthy? Just like we informed you about the risks of having rusk, today we will talk about one of the most loved and popular snacks — aloo bhujia, which is easily available at all supermarkets and kiosks, in various varieties and flavours. To understand the good and the bad of aloo bhujia, we reached out to experts to know their opinion.

Snack time: Healthy food options to satiate your mid-day cravings

First, the bad: Bhujia has a lot of salt in it, and also has high amounts of bad fat making it harmful for people with hypertension, fatty liver, etc, said Khushboo Jain Tibrewala, founder, The Health Pantry. She added that one must also consider the quality of ingredients, mainly the oil used, to prepare this munchy, further stressing that most namkeens are fried in palm oil and other cheap oils which are often reused to fry multiple batches. “This is what leads to toxin formation, and enhances the harmful effects of bhujia,” Tibrewala told indianexpress.com.

Now, the good: If the key ingredients, i.e. potato, chickpea flour, moth flour, potato starch, spices, etc, are focused on, then aloo bhujia isn’t actually that bad, she pointed out. “These are good, nourishing ingredients. For our ancestors, such snacks were probably a source of energy, protein, and minerals. The frying is merely used as a preservation technique. Even today, if you compare aloo bhujia and any other type of bhujia to flavoured potato chips, biscuits, etc, bhujia is still the better option as it has lesser harmful and artificial ingredients and unlike most other ready snacks, also offers some nutrients,” Tibrewala said.

chai What do you like to have with your chai? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Summing up, the expert said: “Traditional Indian namkeens are like a two-sided coin. One side is about them being high sodium, fried foods that are bad for heart and liver health, the other — often ignored — part is the fact that traditional Indian food comes with a very deep understanding of the human body and food science. By this logic, aloo bhujia and other similar namkeens should be considered both, bad and good.”

But, what should one do?

It’s quite simple, according to Tibrewala. “If you are in a situation where you need to choose between chips and bhujia, choose bhujia. If you think you can make it at home using fresh, good quality oil and other ingredients then there is nothing better. And finally, if you have any health conditions or lead a sedentary lifestyle, then such calorie-dense foods should be eliminated completely,” she added.

Consume this tasty evening snack for its various health benefits

Registered dietitian Garima Goyal, however, feels it is best to skip such snacks altogether considering they may “raise blood pressure, cholesterol and cause weight gain”, as we may often lose track of the quantity being consumed. “Make healthy snacks at home instead, such as makhana bhel, three bean salad, peanut salad, and corn salad,” she suggested.

