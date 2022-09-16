scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Almost all 9.25 lakh TB patients ‘adopted’ for nutritional support

The business chamber Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) alone has committed to support 1 lakh patients.

Tuberculosis, tuberculosis cases, tuberculosis patient, nutritional support, TB patients, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe Health Ministry, in collaboration with ICMR’s National Institute of Nutrition, has developed two options for monthly food baskets that can be provided by the donors.

Of 9.25 lakh TB patients in the country who had agreed to be “adopted” for nutritional support by the community, commitments for 9.24 lakh patients have already been received within a week, according to the government’s Ni-kshay portal.

The business chamber Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) alone has committed to support 1 lakh patients.

Under the programme, patients will receive monthly food baskets, additional diagnostic support, and vocational training for families. “Public participation will make the efforts successful! I am happy to share that ‘Nikshay Mitras’ have shown commitment to help 9.24 lakh TB patients. Under the Pradhan Mantri TB Free India Campaign, 9.25 lakh TB patients had given their consent for help on the ‘Nikshay 2.0’ portal,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Thursday.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Of donors who have sent their commitments, 2,818 “Ni-kshay Mitras” — individuals, public representatives, corporations, and NGOs who will adopt these patients — have already been confirmed by their respective TB officers for support to 2.77 lakh patients. After a commitment, the voluntary donors are connected with TB officers from the area where they wish to support the patient.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Predictive Policing’’ o...Premium
UPSC Key-September 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Predictive Policing’’ o...
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...Premium
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita SinghPremium
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita Singh
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...
Also Read |Food baskets for patients, job training for kin in bid for ‘TB mukt Bharat’

The TB officer concerned then goes through the list of patients who have consented and provides their details to the donor, on condition that they not share it.

Of Ni-kshay mitras already confirmed, 1,730 — or 61.4% — are individuals. Among others are 325 NGOs, 162 institutions, 86 corporate entities, 84 political parties, 56 elected representatives, 18 cooperatives, and 357 others. Data shows 82.6% of them have made a commitment to support patients for a year, 14.9% for six months, 1.5% for three years, and 1% for two years.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

The Health Ministry, in collaboration with ICMR’s National Institute of Nutrition, has developed two options for monthly food baskets that can be provided by the donors. The vegetarian food basket for adults has to contain 3 kg cereals or millets, 1.5 kg pulses, 250 g vegetable cooking oil, and 1 kg milk powder or 6 litres of milk or 1 kg groundnut.

The non-vegetarian option will have an additional 30 eggs.

For children, the basket has to contain 2 kg cereals or millets, 1 kg pulses, 150 g vegetable oil, and 750 g milk powder or 3.5 litres of milk or 0.7 kg groundnut.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-09-2022 at 01:44:20 am
Next Story

Intervene to set up fast-track courts on priority: Kiren Rijiju to CJs

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

srushti rao
Artist explores ‘deeper meanings of belonging, relationships’ through abstract artworks
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement