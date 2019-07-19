Have trouble sleeping? These five foods will help you catch some shuteye

Enjoying a good night’s sleep is very important for one’s overall health, and even helps maintain mental stability, keep productivity levels high, and lower stress levels. But today’s unhealthy lifestyle, stressful work culture, hectic schedules, and emotional problems contribute to unhealthy sleeping patterns, which can become extremely difficult to cope with.

Fortunately, there are some food items that can that can help you sleep better. These food items help in the production of hormones like melatonin and cortisol that are responsible for defining the body’s sleep habits and patterns.

So consume these five foods and say hello to a good night’s sleep!

Almonds

“Almonds are rich in magnesium and calcium which help relax the brain and body muscles. Low in sugar, they are also an excellent snack option. Consuming one ounce of almonds daily can help regularise sleep patterns, as it helps provide a high dose of melatonin, correcting the sleeping and waking up timings,” Dr Manoj Kutteri, wellness director at Atmantan Wellness Centre.

Warm milk

Milk has been a traditional remedy for insomnia. It contains vitamin D, calcium, and helps in the production of melatonin. Milk is a nutritious drink with 7.99 grams of protein, and many people regularly consume milk before they go to bed. Drinking a warm glass of milk daily helps relax the mind and body and promotes sleep.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile herb is a natural remedy to have a good night’s sleep, as it contains a compound called the apigenin that has sleep-inducing properties. Sipping a cup of brewed chamomile tea can be of great help. Besides, it boosts the immunity levels and keeps health in check.

Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese is a lean protein which is packed with loads of amino acid tryptophan, the compound responsible for producing serotonin in the body. Serotonin is a chemical released by the brain to counter stress, insomnia, relaxation and induce sleep. Adding cottage cheese to your evening snacks or dinner can be a great way to begin with the therapy.

Fruits

Fruits, which are natural sources of vitamins and minerals, are also rich in melatonin and can add to healthy sleeping patterns. Consume fruits like raspberries, tart cherries, bananas, pineapple, and oranges as these are high on melatonin, and prepare the body for sleep. Fruits rich in antioxidants like prunes, raisins, berries, and plums are great for fighting stress and helping the body relax. Consuming them anytime during the day can help boost the ability to sleep well.

Exercising regularly, eating healthy food and a leading a low-stress life is the perfect way to have healthy sleeping patterns. However, if you have been struggling to get therapeutic sleep for a long time now, binging on these foods can help.