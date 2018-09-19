Almond Flour: What is it and how to make it easily at home?

Almond flour has numerous benefits. (Source: Getty Images) Almond flour has numerous benefits. (Source: Getty Images)

Ever heard of almond flour? Like the conventional wheat flour, this is tender, fluffy with a sweet taste and perfect for baking goods. But there’s a difference that sets the two apart. Made by grounding sweet almonds without the skin, it has the consistency a cornmeal. The best part is that it is grain free and has a low carbohydrate ingredient, thus making it a great option for people who are trying to lose some fat.

This gluten-free flour adds a sweet, buttery flavour to baked goods and contains many a nutritious elements – it is rich in protein, vitamins, manganese, monounsaturated fats, and fiber.

Advantages:

Almonds are the most nutritious of all nuts, thus this flour contains all its nutrients. Here are benefits of almond flour:

* Rich in polyunsaturated fats, which is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, it helps in keeping heart-related diseases at bay.

* It is also a great source of vitamin E, which is an antioxidant, thus lowering the risk of many infections including cancer and improves heart health.

* Being high in protein, it helps in gaining muscle mass and strengthening bones. Meanwhile, it’s low sugar keep blood sugar levels in control.

You can make almond flour at home too!

If you are following the paleo diet, almond flour is a must-have in your everyday diet because of its gluten-free properties. While they are easily available online, it’s best to make them at home.

Start by extracting the skin of the almonds. Secondly, put the almonds in a blender and grind them until it gets the texture of a soft, buttery flour. And you are done. You can use them in baking pancakes or muffins.

Although, if one has a nut allergy, almond flour should be avoided.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd