Allergic rhinitis: From symptoms to diagnosis and prevention — all you need to know

To understand how one can manage allergic rhinitis, it needs to be understood what this condition really is. Also commonly known as ‘hay fever’, allergic rhinitis is a form of allergic reaction that may occur upon inhaling tiny airborne particles called allergens through the nose or mouth, explains Dr Vijay Verma of the department of ENT, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

According to him, patients with allergic rhinitis have symptoms including nasal congestion, sneezing, ear blockage and breathing difficulties, itchy eyes and nose, and sore throat; it is relatively common and can affect all age groups.

“It can trouble you with seasonal change or throughout the year. Allergic rhinitis usually has a family history. It may be caused by exposure to certain allergens frequently present in our immediate internal and external settings — dust mites, plants, mold, insects. Even pigeon droppings can cause allergies. It is also seen in some patients of asthma,” he says.

How is it diagnosed?

According to Dr Verma, diagnosis is done through a medical examination and medical and family history assessment. Accordingly, symptoms are monitored over time to identify allergy triggers.

“Certain tests are recommended, including the skin prick test method followed by a serum-specific blood test. However, the skin prick test is the most reliable and fast method, based on which immunotherapy can be considered.”

Can it be prevented?

“Allergic rhinitis is not contagious and persists with continued exposure to allergens. Primarily, limiting or eliminating exposure is a recommended approach for both prevention and cure,” the doctor says.

He adds that simple prevention measures include maintaining cleanliness in surroundings and personal hygiene — washing hands after contact with fur animals, keeping minimum rugs and carpets, and avoiding soft toys over the bed. Mattress exposure to sunlight can reduce dust mites’ exposure, too.

“However, complete removal of exposure is not possible. Allergic rhinitis can be managed by medicines in the form of tablets and nasal sprays,” he concludes.

