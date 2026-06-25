Alka Yagnik’s wheelchair video sparks concern: How to cope with health setbacks later in life

A recent video of singer Alka Yagnik at the Padma Awards ceremony has sparked concern among fans after she was seen using a wheelchair and being assisted by a companion. The footage surfaced shortly after the celebrated playback singer was conferred with the Padma Bhushan in New Delhi, prompting many social media users to speculate about her health and wish her well. While the reason behind her appearance in the wheelchair has not been publicly explained, the conversation has once again drawn attention to the physical and emotional challenges people may face while navigating health setbacks in later life.

The renewed concern comes nearly two years after Alka Yagnik revealed that she had been diagnosed with sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL), a rare hearing disorder that she said developed suddenly after a viral infection. Sharing her experience at the time, she wrote, “A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything,” adding that doctors later diagnosed her with a rare sensory neural hearing loss. The condition significantly affected her professional life, limiting her ability to return to recording despite continued interest from music composers.

One user wrote on X: “The sweetest most voice after Lata & Aasha. Her voice has been the inspiration to Udit & Kumar Sahnu for creating the melodious music of the 90s & later. Saddened to see her in a wheelchair! (sic)” Another added, “Wishing her a speedy recovery.”

گلوکارہ الکا یاگنک پدماشری ایوارڈ کے دن ۔۔۔

انتہائی سُریلی اور دل کو چھُو لینے والی آواز پائی ۔۔۔

بُڑھاپا، جسمانی کمزوری، اور بیماری سے کوئی نا محفوظ رہ سکا اس دنیا میں ۔۔۔

اس حقیقت کو تسلیم کر کے زندگی گزارنا ہی حکمت ہے ۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/nhYdElwG2M — Saima Hashim (@SaimaHash) June 24, 2026

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

More recently, after receiving the Padma Bhushan, Alka reflected on both the honour and the challenges she has faced over the last two years. In an emotional note, she wrote, “Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country – the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges.”

Her words highlight a reality many people experience: coping with health limitations while trying to maintain confidence, independence and a sense of purpose. But what does that journey look like from a psychological and medical perspective?

Regaining confidence and independence after a health setback

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD General Medicine, FAIG, Consultant Physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “A significant health setback that affects mobility often impacts both the body and the mind. Physically, patients may experience muscle weakness, reduced balance, fatigue and difficulty performing everyday activities. Emotionally, the loss of independence can lead to anxiety, frustration and reduced self-confidence.”

Recovery is rarely only about restoring movement. It also involves helping individuals rebuild trust in their own bodies. Dr Reddy suggests that setting small, achievable goals, maintaining a structured rehabilitation plan and gradually resuming daily activities can significantly improve confidence. Family encouragement and professional guidance play an important role in helping patients regain their independence and quality of life.

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The role of rehabilitation, movement and social support

Rehabilitation and physiotherapy are essential components of recovery, Dr Reddy mentions, particularly in older adults. Regular movement helps preserve muscle strength, joint mobility, balance and cardiovascular health, while physiotherapy provides a structured pathway to regain function safely.

He adds that social support is equally important because emotional wellbeing strongly influences physical recovery. Patients who remain socially connected and actively engaged often demonstrate better outcomes and greater adherence to treatment plans.

Are these warning signs worth discussing with a doctor?

“Early intervention can help prevent further decline and improve long-term outcomes,” states the expert.

Worsening weakness or recurrent falls These symptoms may indicate declining muscle strength, balance problems, neurological conditions or other underlying health concerns that should be evaluated promptly. Story continues below this ad

Persistent dizziness or increasing fatigue Ongoing dizziness or unusual fatigue can be linked to cardiovascular issues, medication side effects, dehydration, anaemia or other medical conditions that require assessment.

Unexplained weight loss Unexpected weight loss may signal nutritional deficiencies, metabolic disorders, chronic illness or other health issues that should not be ignored.

Difficulty performing routine activities Struggling with everyday tasks can suggest a decline in physical function and may indicate the need for additional rehabilitation or medical support.

Changes in memory or cognition Noticeable changes in memory, concentration or thinking ability should be discussed with a healthcare professional, especially if they affect daily life. Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.