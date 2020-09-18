Benefits of aliv seeds: Preventing hair loss to postpartum recovery

Make nutritious aliv laddoos at home. (Source: rekhadiwekar/Instagram)

Aliv seeds or garden cress seeds are loaded with health benefits. They are rich in vitamins C, A and E, iron, folate, calcium, phosphorous, magnesium and protein. All essential amino acids are present in high amounts in these seeds, mentions Advances in Seed Biology, published by IntechOpen.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently took to Instagram to talk about the importance of incorporating aliv seeds in your daily diet. “In Ayurveda, it has been regarded as one of the foods which help in recovery postpartum,” she said in an Instagram video.

The nutritionist went on to answer FAQs on aliv seeds as well. Take a look:

1. Who can eat aliv seeds?

Diwekar wrote, “Everyone, especially lactating women, children reaching puberty, adults facing hair loss, patchy skin, alopecia, etc. It also helps in destressing.”

2. How to have aliv seeds?

The seeds should always be consumed in combination with essential fat, recommended Diwekar. So, you can make aliv laddoos with ghee, coconut and jaggery and have it as midday meal. You can also have it at bedtime by mixing a small pinch of it in milk.

3. How much aliv should you have?

Make sure to not consume aliv seeds in excess. Diwekar suggested having “just a pinch of soaked aliv seeds in milk or in time tested proportions in the laddoo, kheer, etc.”

Aliv laddoo recipe

Diwekar’s mother Rekha also shared the recipe for making aliv laddoos. Try this:

Ingredients

1 cup -Aliv seeds

1 – Coconut (big)

2½ cup – Jaggery (can vary as per sweetness of gur)

2 tsp – Ghee.

Jaiphal powder

Method

*Soak aliv seeds for one hour in coconut water.

*Mix grated coconut and gur in soaked aliv seeds.

*After half an hour, cook the mixture in a kadhai with two spoons of ghee.

*Continue heating till the mixture gets cooked properly.

*Allow the mixture to cool, and add jaiphal powder, and roll laddoos

*If kept in the refrigerator, will stay good for 10 days. If kept outside, for three days

Adding aliv to your diet?

