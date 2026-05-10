Alia Bhatt gets candid about protein fatigue, recalls childhood memory of ‘not ever having to think about’ it

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Everywhere you look, the market is flooded with protein-packed foods — from milks to eggs (obvious ones) to bread and coffee, and the most surprising of them all, water! There’s no denying that protein is an essential macronutrient that supports muscle growth, repair, and maintenance, aids in weight management by promoting satiety, and contributes to the production of enzymes and hormones.
But as much as health experts encourage ageing adults to keep up with their protein intake, even they admit that adding a pinch of protein to everything you need to live and breathe is taking it a little too far. Protein fatigue describes the feeling of being unable to keep up with the onslaught of protein everywhere around, and Alia Bhatt echoes that sentiment. The Bollywood actor reshared her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s Instagram story last night, featuring a post with the caption: “My favourite childhood memory is not ever having to think about protein”.
While Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, explains that protein-enhanced foods do offer real benefits compared to regular ones, for an average person who already eats a balanced diet with enough protein, she says the extra benefit may be too small.
According to her, high protein foods generally provide more protein per serving, which can help with muscle building, recovery, and keeping you full for longer. This is especially beneficial for people who are active, trying to lose weight, or not getting enough protein from their diet. “In such cases it can feel more like a marketing-driven product rather than a necessity, and regular sources can still meet daily nutritional needs effectively,” she tells indianexpress.com.
In fact, she added that consumers can usually stick to regular foods if they already get enough protein from a balanced diet, as it provides good nutrition, but spending extra on high-protein stuff can be useful for people who have higher protein needs, such as those who exercise regularly, are trying to build muscle, or need better appetite control.
Therefore, the choice depends entirely on individual lifestyle, diet, and budget.
While high-protein foods can be a convenient option, it is not essential for everyone and should be chosen only if it adds clear value to daily nutrition.
The World Health Organisation recommends a daily protein intake of about 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight, but some experts suggest higher intake for middle-aged and older adults. For those who exercise regularly, especially strength training, protein needs may increase to 1.2-2.0 grams per kilogram of body weight.
Raj adds that eating an adequate amount of protein and switching between animal and plant-based sources can lead to muscle gains, but at the same, it is important that you consistently challenge muscles with resistance training to build muscle pretty effectively regardless of protein source. “Distributing high-quality protein intake fairly evenly throughout each day and consuming 20-30g within a couple of hours post-strength training is what actually matters in the long run,” she said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.