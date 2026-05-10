Alia Bhatt gets candid about protein fatigue, recalls childhood memory of ‘not ever having to think about’ it

Everywhere you look, the market is flooded with protein-packed foods — from milks to eggs (obvious ones) to bread and coffee, and the most surprising of them all, water! There’s no denying that protein is an essential macronutrient that supports muscle growth, repair, and maintenance, aids in weight management by promoting satiety, and contributes to the production of enzymes and hormones.

But as much as health experts encourage ageing adults to keep up with their protein intake, even they admit that adding a pinch of protein to everything you need to live and breathe is taking it a little too far. Protein fatigue describes the feeling of being unable to keep up with the onslaught of protein everywhere around, and Alia Bhatt echoes that sentiment. The Bollywood actor reshared her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s Instagram story last night, featuring a post with the caption: “My favourite childhood memory is not ever having to think about protein”.