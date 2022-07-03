Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt posts glowing selfie, serves self-care goals

Alia Bhatt, who recently announced her pregnancy with husband Ranbir Kapoor, took to Instagram to share some clicks, and it’s safe to say that the pregnancy glow is real!

The 29-year-old actor treated her fans to moments she experienced on a walk by herself. Serving self-care goals, she captioned the post: “Nothing a walk with yourself can’t fix.”

Puneet B Saini, who is Bhatt’s makeup artist, commented on the post, “So beautiful!”

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor has, in the past, shared pictures of herself with food, nature, animals, friends and family that bring her immense joy. It is a motivation for us all to indulge in things that gets our happy chemicals up and running.

The mother-to-be never fails to journal the little moments of her life and express love for things that matter to her.

Time after time, Alia has reminded her fans to engross themselves in self-love by being surrounded by things and people that bring contentment in life.

