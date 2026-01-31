Alia Bhatt’s ‘mom brain’ shift: Why she stopped sitting in the front seat after motherhood

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Ever since Alia Bhatt embraced motherhood four years ago, she has found herself becoming more conscious and anxious. Constantly worried about her child’s safety, especially when road conditions are so bad in the city she lives in, the Bollywood actor opened up about how becoming a mom has changed how she views road safety and why she encourages her kid and everyone around her to prioritise it.
“I have to be safe and secure for my child, if not for myself. From there, my whole brain changed. Now I don’t sit at the front. People don’t even wear seatbelts in the back seat much because it doesn’t occur to them. At the front, they still do, or else the beep goes off. When I’m watching others drive on the road, often carrying 4 people on a scooter, I understand they have no choice; they have to travel. But what’s important is to develop that empathy for the person driving next to you and others on the road to be safe and sound,” she told CNBC during a recent interview.
Reflecting on her statements, Muskan Marwah, a psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, said it is easy for parents to act upon their fears and anxieties and thrust them upon their kids, but striking the right balance is key in parenting. “One of the most challenging tasks parents face is finding the right balance between being strict and overbearing. While boundaries are necessary for development, overstepping those boundaries can have unintended consequences,” she added.
Parenting often involves setting clear rules, high expectations, and consequences for behaviours. Children benefit from structure and routine, which give them a sense of security. When parents enforce rules consistently and provide clear guidelines, children develop decision-making skills and responsibility,” said Marwah. However, the key is to be supportive in the approach. Parents should explain why rules are in place and offer positive reinforcement when their child follows them, she added.
Always remember that overbearing parenting can emotionally drive children away. “Adolescents, in particular, need to assert their independence, and constant control can prevent this growth. As a result, children may rebel, withdraw, or develop strained relationships with their parents,” said the psychologist.
Clinical psychologist Kamna Chhibber suggested a few measures to help mothers navigate this anxiety:
