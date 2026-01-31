Alia Bhatt’s ‘mom brain’ shift: Why she stopped sitting in the front seat after motherhood

Ever since Alia Bhatt embraced motherhood four years ago, she has found herself becoming more conscious and anxious. Constantly worried about her child’s safety, especially when road conditions are so bad in the city she lives in, the Bollywood actor opened up about how becoming a mom has changed how she views road safety and why she encourages her kid and everyone around her to prioritise it.

“I have to be safe and secure for my child, if not for myself. From there, my whole brain changed. Now I don’t sit at the front. People don’t even wear seatbelts in the back seat much because it doesn’t occur to them. At the front, they still do, or else the beep goes off. When I’m watching others drive on the road, often carrying 4 people on a scooter, I understand they have no choice; they have to travel. But what’s important is to develop that empathy for the person driving next to you and others on the road to be safe and sound,” she told CNBC during a recent interview.