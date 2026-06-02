Alia Bhatt shares her ‘beauty essential’: ‘Saw my score was above 85’

Alia Bhatt, 33, recently spoke about her beauty essential, which, no prizes for guessing, is… “Sleep,” she told The Hollywood Reporter India in a conversation on the sidelines of Cannes Film Festival.

Laughing out loud, she admitted to sleeping on her flight from Mumbai to France. “I felt so proud when I woke up. I have been tracking my sleep all the time. I woke up and saw my sleep score was above 85. I was like, “Wow…on a flight…that’s amazing,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.