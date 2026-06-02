Alia Bhatt shares her ‘beauty essential’: ‘Saw my score was above 85’

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Alia Bhatt, 33, recently spoke about her beauty essential, which, no prizes for guessing, is… “Sleep,” she told The Hollywood Reporter India in a conversation on the sidelines of Cannes Film Festival.
Laughing out loud, she admitted to sleeping on her flight from Mumbai to France. “I felt so proud when I woke up. I have been tracking my sleep all the time. I woke up and saw my sleep score was above 85. I was like, “Wow…on a flight…that’s amazing,” she said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Aniket Mule, consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said quality sleep is not just about feeling rested; it is a critical physiological process. “During sleep, the body repairs and recovers in various ways, including hormonal regulation, immune function, metabolic balance, and cognitive restoration. Even one or two nights of poor sleep can impact concentration, mood, energy levels, and daytime performance.”
Sleep also directly affects stress hormones like cortisol. “When sleep is frequently disrupted or insufficient, cortisol levels may stay high, leading to fatigue, irritability, headaches, poor appetite control, and lower productivity,” added Dr Mule.
Air travel usually disrupts sleep. Why does the body struggle to rest properly during flights?
Air travel can disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm, the internal biological clock that regulates sleep-wake cycles. According to Dr Mule, factors such as cabin pressure, dehydration, limited movement, noise, and time zone changes can reduce sleep quality.
Are sleep trackers medically useful?
Sleep trackers can help raise awareness about sleep habits, especially for people with irregular schedules, high work stress, or too much screen time. “They help individuals identify patterns such as sleep duration, interruptions, and consistency.”
However, the score itself should not be seen as a diagnosis. “Clinically, we focus more on whether a person wakes up feeling refreshed, maintains steady energy throughout the day, and avoids excessive daytime sleepiness. A good score is encouraging, but overall sleep quality and daily functioning matter more,” Dr Mule said.
Long flights may also increase physical fatigue and disrupt normal hormone cycles, especially when people are already sleep-deprived before traveling. “That is why many passengers either find it hard to sleep at all or wake up feeling tired, even after several hours on board.”
What are the most common signs that someone is not getting adequate sleep?
Persistent fatigue, trouble concentrating, frequent headaches, irritability, low productivity, daytime drowsiness, and reliance on caffeine are common warning signs. “Over time, chronic sleep deprivation may also harm immunity, blood pressure regulation, and metabolic health. Consistent sleep is not a luxury; it is a basic need for normal body functioning.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.