Why Alfia Jafry’s hydration routine is a masterclass in gut health: ‘Plain water is for the night’

Functional water — protein- or vitamin-infused — is becoming increasingly popular. Sparkling, fruit-infused or green-tea-infused waters are quickly gaining traction as alternatives to soft drinks. The Tribe actor Alfia Jafry has also jumped on the bandwagon, with an extensive hydration routine that incorporates several superfoods from her pantry to elevate her drinking water and maximise their benefits.

“My water intake is insane. I don’t have plain water. Plain water is for the night,” she said, before sharing her entire hydration routine in conversation with Unmasked By Skinyoga.

“I start my mornings with plain ginger juice and a little honey. Even though it is not good for you, in the sense that honey spikes your sugar, but I need that. I have that shot. After that, I will have my garam paani with nimbu (warm water with lemon) because it helps reduce body acidity. It makes your body alkaline, which is the most important thing. Next, my waters start. All kinds of water, I don’t do juices, even though I really love them. But I feel like with juices, I am removing all the fibre,” Jafry told the host.