Why Alfia Jafry’s hydration routine is a masterclass in gut health: ‘Plain water is for the night’

"I'll have my vitamin water which I keep sipping on all day. Then there's all these medicines I keep putting in my water, to make my detox water," said The Tribe actor.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiJan 31, 2026 08:00 PM IST
Everything Alfia Jafry drinks in a dayEverything Alfia Jafry drinks in a day. (Source: Instagram/@alfia_j)
Functional water — protein- or vitamin-infused —  is becoming increasingly popular. Sparkling, fruit-infused or green-tea-infused waters are quickly gaining traction as alternatives to soft drinks. The Tribe actor Alfia Jafry has also jumped on the bandwagon, with an extensive hydration routine that incorporates several superfoods from her pantry to elevate her drinking water and maximise their benefits.

“My water intake is insane. I don’t have plain water. Plain water is for the night,” she said, before sharing her entire hydration routine in conversation with Unmasked By Skinyoga.

“I start my mornings with plain ginger juice and a little honey. Even though it is not good for you, in the sense that honey spikes your sugar, but I need that. I have that shot. After that, I will have my garam paani with nimbu (warm water with lemon) because it helps reduce body acidity. It makes your body alkaline, which is the most important thing. Next, my waters start. All kinds of water, I don’t do juices, even though I really love them. But I feel like with juices, I am removing all the fibre,” Jafry told the host.

“I’ll have my vitamin water, which I keep sipping on all day. Then there’s all these medicines I keep putting in my water, to make my detox water. According to how my body is feeling, I will do a different water. Your cucumber, mint, chia seeds, all that. Most of the time, it’s sabza because sabza also does the same thing as chia does,” she added.

Everything Alfia Jafry drinks in a day Plain water is for the night, Jafry added. (Source: Instagram/@alfia_j)

Decoding her hydration routine

According to Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and certified diabetes educator, drinking lemon water in the morning can support weight loss, aid digestion, and promote hydration. Increased water intake can boost metabolism and create a feeling of fullness, which helps shed pounds.”

Lemon’s vitamin C contribute to overall health, added Malhotra, while the drink supports healthy digestion. “Lemon juice encourages the production of digestive juices, supporting beneficial gut flora. Moreover, the drink’s hydrating properties can prevent constipation and promote regular bowel movements,” she said, adding that:

  • Mint has antibacterial properties that help fight acne and leave the skin feeling fresh. Drinking mint water regularly will help keep the skin fresh, especially during summer.
  • Ginger is packed with more than 40 antioxidants, which are said to fight the telltale signs of ageing. Not only does ginger help the skin by flushing out toxins, but it also encourages blood circulation.
  • Cucumber water can help soothe the skin from the inside out. Staying hydrated also helps the body to flush out toxins and maintain a healthy complexion. Cucumbers are high in pantothenic acid or vitamin B-5, which has been used to treat acne.
  • Chia seeds will suppress appetite and keep you full. Its cooling effect is a bonus. It is also a source of omega-3 and omega-6.
ALSO READ | The Tribe actor Alfia Jafry recalls collapsing at the age of 8 due to type 1 diabetes: ‘Spent a year back and forth in the hospital’

Manvi Lohia, MP, registered dietitian and head of holistic health and International business, Ekaanta, Haridwar, added that ginger juice, renowned for its anti-inflammatory properties, has long been valued for its digestive benefits. Gingerol, the active component of ginger, acts as a catalyst for digestive enzymes, enhancing the breakdown and absorption of nutrients. “It’s like waking up your gut in the morning, setting a positive tone for the day’s digestion. Then there’s nausea relief, a boon for many seeking a natural remedy,” she told indianexpress.com.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

