Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Can you drink alcohol, juices, aerated drinks and still lose weight?

"For weight loss, one should consume foods and drinks that do not lead to higher insulin levels," Dr Rachna Agarwal said

Alcohol and aerated drinks can cause more harm than good to out health, if consumed regularly

The journey to lose weight is never an easy one. Not only does it require one to be patient and extremely dedicated, but it also often comes with certain dietary dos and don’ts. While there are certain foods that are easy to give up or consume restrictively, many others can be tricky to avoid — like aerated drinks, juices, and occasionally, alcohol. So, can you consume these items and still lose weight?

The answer is ‘no’, said experts, adding that these items not just hamper weight loss but are harmful to the body in general, especially if consumed regularly.

Elucidating, Ruchika Jain, Chief Dietician, Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj, told indianexpress.com, “Consuming alcohol, aerated drinks, and juices regularly is not advised when trying to lose weight. Sodas and aerated drinks are not good for the brain, heart, and kidneys, too. There is no permissible limit for aerated drinks as they should not be consumed at all.” Additionally, alcohol consumption can lead to “liver problems and abdominal obesity,” she said.

Agreed Dr Rachna Agarwal, and said, “Alcohol, juices, and aerated drinks are all very high in sugar. On consuming these drinks, our insulin level increases as they directly get absorbed into the blood. This rise in insulin is a fat blocker. Alcohol, too, triggers insulin production leading to fat gain, disturbs digestion, and excess can disturb heart function, too.”

Experts, instead, suggest consuming fruits and not juices as they are devoid of fibre. Calling juices a “ready source of sugar,” Dr Jain said that a  glass of fresh juice is permissible, but the market-made variety should be avoided. “Eat fruits instead, “ Dr Rachna Agarwal concurred.

Aerated drinks can be extremely harmful for our health

Talking about aerated drinks, Dr Jain stressed that “they are full of sugar and CO2, making them harmful for people prone to acidity.” “Even the zero calorie drinks have artificial sweeteners,” she added.

“Too many sweet drinks and foods can make us addicted to it”, she added.

Dr Rachna Agarwal said that many people consume these items thinking that they have less calories. “But,” she pointed out, “it is not just about the calories but the type of calories we consume.”

The experts said that those on a weight loss journey should consume food and drinks which do not lead to higher insulin levels. “One can drink buttermilk and fresh lemon water instead,” Dr Jain said.

